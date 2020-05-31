George Floyd death: Crowd rushes toward Global News reporter live on air in Washington

While reporting live from the ongoing protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, Global News Washington Bureau Chief Jackson Proskow was caught in the middle as the crowd began to run from police who appeared to have released tear gas, or pepper spray to disperse the crowd in Washington, D.C, on Sunday. Floyd, a Black man, died in Minneapolis, Minn. after a white police officer pressed his knee on his neck for several minutes until he became unresponsive.

