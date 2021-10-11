George Clooney stars in 'The Tender Bar'

George Clooney directs new film "The Tender Bar"

It is a coming-of-age movie starring Ben Affleck based at a New York bar

(SOUNDBITE) (English) FILMMAKER, GEORGE CLOONEY, ON TURNING 60, AND WHETHER IT HAS CHANGED HIS LIFE PRIORITIES, SAYING:

"It was gentle. It was kind, and I don't often do films like that, and I certainly, we just finished doing a film about the end of the Earth and we'd been spending a couple of years, really more four, five years, sort of everybody kind of at each other's throat. . .I wanted to have something that reminded us that we all kind of like each other in general."

A newcomer is taken under the wing of his barman uncle and a cast of colorful patrons

He matures from an insecure boy into an acclaimed writer

"this character is really smart and he's a bit of a goofball and Ben is all of those things'. And I thought 'this is a time, it would be something for him to shine in. And he has. It's just, it's really fun. It's exciting to work with him."

The movie will hit U.S. cinemas December 17