General Motors Plant director shares where things stand locally
General Motors Plant director shares where things stand locally
General Motors Plant director shares where things stand locally
Great Canadian dividend stocks are now on sale. The post Dividend Investors: 2 Top TSX Stocks With 7% Yields appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
Warren Buffett is perhaps the most famous investor in the world. Having earned the appellation "The Oracle of Omaha" thanks to his investing success through his company Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett now...
Top TSX energy stocks such as Suncor Energy should be on your shopping list as crude oil prices remain elevated in 2023. The post Oil Prices Are Rising: Here Are the Enegy Stocks That Will Benefit the Most appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
Cheap TSX stocks such as Dentalcorp are trading at an enticing valuation and have massive upside potential right now. The post 2 Defensive Stocks That Can Gain up to 128%, According to Bay Street appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
U.S. stocks such as CrowdStrike and Datadog have the potential to outpace the broader markets and derive inflation-beating returns. The post TFSA Investors: 2 U.S. Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
However, Ackman — who is worth $3.6 billion as of Sunday — told the WSJ he doesn't know if X is interested, or if the deal is doable.
TORONTO — From ultra-low interest rates that led to a huge spike in real estate demand to the speed with which interest rates shot up to levels not seen in a generation, it’s been hard to keep up with the shifting landscape for mortgage holders. Now, with interest rates increasingly expected to stay higher for longer, many of the homeowners who locked in low rates years ago are likely bracing themselves for financial pain as their mortgage comes up for renewal. “Each month that passes, roughly t
These TSX giants deserve to be on your radar. The post Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks: The Best of the Best for October 2023 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
These are the kinds of businesses that dominate their markets and end up rewarding investors time and again. The post The Top 10 Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years [PREMIUM PICKS] appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
Partial recoveries are quite common, but true comebacks (full recovery) are relatively rare, which makes identifying them harder than identifying partial recoveries. The post These 2 Discounted Stocks Are Ready for a Comeback appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
TORONTO — Canada's main stock index closed down more than 300 points Monday as utility and energy stocks led widespread losses, while U.S. markets were mixed. The S&P/TSX composite index ended down 364.09 points, or 1.86 per cent, at 19,177.18 as the price of crude oil fell as part of a wider pullback. In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 74.15 points at 33,433.35. The S&P 500 index was up 0.34 points at 4,288.39, while the Nasdaq composite was up 88.45 points at 13,307.77. The
Undervalued TSX stocks such as Nuvei are trading at a steep discount to consensus price target estimates in October 2023. The post 3 Top Canadian Value Stocks in October 2023 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
Hedge funds using computers to trade equities are expecting to start selling to the tune of $20 billion to $30 billion in the next two weeks given retreating stock markets, a UBS note seen by Reuters shows. The bank anticipates as much as $30 billion of outflows will soon hit markets, potentially exacerbating the downward move in shares, as these hedge funds start selling stock to follow the recent negative performance. This will be the first time these hedge funds will be net short equity markets since November 2022, the bank said.
Safe growth stocks that can be held for a decade (or more) may offer steady, predictable returns, making them reliable wealth-building picks. The post 3 Growth Stocks Safe Enough to Hold for a Decade (or More) appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
While mega-cap tech stocks are the cheapest since 2017, the upcoming earnings season is a catalyst for further growth, Goldman Sachs wrote.
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) and another top growth stock could outperform Nvidia over the next year and a quarter. The post 2 Top Growth Stocks I’d Buy Over Nvidia appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
The total amount of wealth in the U.S. is around $156 trillion, roughly half of which comes from the Baby Boomers -- that is, anyone born between 1946 and 1964. From now until 2045, Baby Boomers and...
Want to earn more passive income monthly? These three stocks are great bets for substantial, growing, monthly dividends. The post These +4% Dividend Stocks Pay Cash Every Month appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
(Reuters) -The U.S. bond market is calling a moment: the age of low interest rates and inflation that began with the 2008 financial crisis has ended. The market's view has come into sharp focus in recent days amid a dramatic run-up in 10-year Treasury yields that hit 16-year highs. Behind that move is a bet that the disinflationary forces the Federal Reserve fought with its easy money policies in the aftermath of the financial crisis have abated, according to investors and a regularly updated New York Fed model based on yields.