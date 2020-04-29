General Haftar claims he has 'mandate of the people' to govern Libya

Libya's UN-backed government has accused military strongman Khalifa Haftar of trying to stage another coup after his announcement this week that he has a popular mandate to lead the turbulent country. Also, in South Africa, there have been protests against the country's lockdown which started on March 26. Some local businesses have even been hit by looting, as our correspondents report. And we meet street artists in Senegal who are creating spectacular murals to remind people how to protect themselves against the coronavirus.

