Gene Simmons Considers KISS Catalog Sale a 'Natural Thing': 'Out of Respect and Love for the Fans' (Exclusive)
"We weren't looking for it," Simmons tells PEOPLE, "I'm certainly blessed"
"We weren't looking for it," Simmons tells PEOPLE, "I'm certainly blessed"
This symptom is often dismissed, which is why it's so important to recognize.
“It’s not about politics,” the veteran newscaster says ahead of the 2024 presidential election The post Dan Rather ‘Vehemently’ Denounces Trump as President for One ‘Simple’ Reason appeared first on TheWrap.
Time to get dirty.
Saul Loeb/Getty ImagesThe MAGA-friendly judge overseeing Donald Trump’s trial for hoarding classified documents at Mar-a-Lago has handed prosecutors a minor victory on Thursday. But she also refused to take the bait on a trap that could have very well led to her removal from the case.U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon on Thursday rejected the former president’s bid to dismiss the entire case on the faulty premise that the Department of Justice had no right to turn a bureaucratic spat over pres
Amelia Gray is the new face of Frame, modelling the denim brand's jeans in a whole new way - by holding a pair over her totally naked body as she poses in bed.
"Simple things mean the most to her," Shaun Cassidy said of his mom
NEW YORK (AP) — Days after former President Donald Trump posted a $175 million bond to block New York state from imminently collecting on a huge civil fraud judgment, state lawyers Thursday called for more information on the bond’s bona fides. State Attorney General Letitia James' office filed papers giving Trump's lawyers or the bond underwriter 10 days to “justify” the bond — essentially, to show that the company can make good on it. That could mean disclosing more about the collateral Trump p
Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden slipped into another incredible bikini during her latest family holiday - and it's safe to say she looks fitter than ever! See video.
Meghan Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, looks so sweet in a rare photo captured from Prince Archie's first days - see the unearthed snap taken at Frogmore Cottage.
The singer married the model in 2018
VANCOUVER — Police in West Vancouver say a “joyride” by a 13-year-old in a Lamborghini set off a single-vehicle crash that resulted in a total writeoff by the insurance company. Police say in a news release issued Wednesday that they were called to a report of a crash last week and found the Lamborghini Huracan badly damaged in a ditch. No one was at the scene, so officers began a search to ensure those inside during the crash weren’t hurt. Police say that with the co-operation of the vehicle’s
On Wednesday, Trump's NY hush-money judge rejected as too little, too late, his claim of 'presidential immunity.'
China has proposed the most reasonable peace plan so far for resolving the Ukraine conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was quoted as saying on Thursday. It received a lukewarm reception at the time in both Russia and Ukraine, while the United States said China was presenting itself as a peacemaker but reflecting Russia's "false narrative" and failing to condemn its invasion. "This plan was criticized for being vague... But this is a reasonable plan that the great Chinese civilization proposed for discussion."
The independent presidential candidate called on the National Institutes of Health to study whether gun violence is connected to two unexpected factors.
The dangerous animal was “lingering” around a property in Australia, officials said.
The judge overseeing the Georgia election interference case against Donald Trump and others rejected on Thursday arguments by the former president that the indictment seeks to criminalize political speech protected by the First Amendment. The indictment issued in August by a Fulton County grand jury accused Trump and 18 others of participating in a wide-ranging scheme to illegally try to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia after the Republican incumbent narrowly lost the state to Democrat Joe Biden. Trump's attorneys argued that all the charges against him involved political speech that is protected even if the speech ends up being false.
NEW YORK — An upstate New York man allegedly threatened state Attorney General Letitia James and Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron with “death and physical harm” if they didn’t drop the civil fraud case against Donald Trump. Tyler Vogel, 26, of Lancaster, faces felony charges for allegedly making terroristic threats against James and Engoron in a series of late-night texts on March 24, according ...
"If you have illegal aliens invading your home, we will deport you," the former president said at a rally.
The ex-national security adviser shared one method that "can work at least for a while" on the former president.
Ashley Graham took to her Instagram stories to share her outfit of the day – a chic AF black lace bra and matching high-waist knickers with a camo print cap.