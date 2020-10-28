Gdansk Students Join Nationwide Strike in Poland Following Abortion Ruling

Students across Poland joined a nationwide strike on Wednesday, October 28, to protest a court ruling that imposes an almost total ban on abortions, according to reports.

Local media reported abortions would only be permitted in instances where pregnancy was a result of a “criminal act,” such as rape, or where the pregnancy threatened the mother’s life.

This footage, filmed at the University of Gdansk, shows students protesting outside a campus building. Credit: @mars_5sos_ via Storyful