Gazans find solace in lentil soup amid harsh weather

STORY: Lentil soup, a popular dish in the region, was eagerly awaited by children and adults alike, who said they are suffering through a harsh winter.

"People's conditions are sad, it's sad. When it rained, nobody was safe in their tents— the rain and cold affected everyone, especially those with children," said volunteer Hussein Abu Ramadan.

Maram al-Tarabeesh, a displaced Gazan said there has been no food and no drink available to them.

"At the beginning the lentil soup was an ordinary plate that no one cares about, but for us now, it's better than lamb meat, and we are thankful that the lentil soup is now available to us, thanks to those volunteers," said Mounira al-Masry, another Gazan now living in tents.

Since October 7, around two-thirds of Gaza's 2.3 million people have been displaced, with thousands still moving south daily with belongings and children in their arms.

The central and southern parts of the enclave, where Israel has instructed them to go, have also been regularly under attack.