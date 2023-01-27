Gazans fear violence after night of Israeli strikes

STORY: The rockets fired from Gaza overnight set off alarms in Israeli communities near the border with the southern coastal strip controlled by the Islamist movement Hamas but there were no reports of casualties.

The cross-border fire came after an Israeli raid on a refugee camp in the West Bank on Thursday (January 26) that killed at least nine Palestinians, including militant gunmen and at least two civilians, the highest single-day death toll in years.

The raid, the latest in a near-daily series of clashes in the West Bank over the past year, came days before U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was due to visit Israel and the West Bank.