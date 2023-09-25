Gaza woman aims for international baseball tournaments

STORY: Palestinian athlete Lama al-Masri hopes to become an international baseball star

The 21-year-old is the captain of a Baseball5 team in Gaza

Baseball5, or B5, is an urban version of the baseball and softball games

"Since I was young, I've been passionate about sports, and I love sports. I play all kinds of sports: soccer, Baseball5, and table tennis. I've been the team captain since I was young, and my dream is to reach and compete as part of a women's team from Gaza in international sports competitions."

Sports are male dominated in Gaza

Female athletes face a variety of hurdles, including lack of training spaces

and limited resources and funding

"The community and the people around me often tell me that I won't be able to play sports because sports aren't for girls. But thankfully, my family, my mother and father, as well as my grandfather have always supported me when it comes to sports.”

"God willing, in the future, we will be able to excel in this sport at an international level and Palestinian girls from Gaza can play and practice sports, and we can showcase our skills and abilities. We are capable of playing sports in Gaza and beyond."