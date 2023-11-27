Gaza Public Library Destroyed by Israeli Strikes, City Officials Say

Authorities in Gaza City have condemned what they say was the deliberate destruction of the city’s main public library by Israeli forces after finding the building in ruins while a ceasefire was being observed between Israel and Hamas.

These photos, released by the Municipality of Gaza on Monday, November 27, shows the remains of the library which was in regular use by members of the community, including schoolchildren, before the Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7.

The municipal authorities accused Israel of deliberately destroying thousands of books and historical documents, and called for the intervention of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to protect sites of cultural importance.

Storyful could not independently verify what caused the library’s destruction and has reached out to the Israel Defense Forces for comment. Credit: Municipality of Gaza via Storyful