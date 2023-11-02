Gaza Officials Say 52 Mosques Destroyed Amid Israeli Airstrikes

Gaza officials said on November 1 that 52 mosques in Gaza had been completely destroyed amid Israeli airstrikes.

Another 110 mosques were partially destroyed and three churches damaged, according to the Government Media Office. Storyful has not independently verified these figures.

The death toll from the strikes rose to 8,796 on the same day, the office said.

This footage was captured by local journalist Mohammed Zaanoun, and shows children at the ruins of a mosque in Khan Yunis. Credit: Mohammed Zaanoun via Storyful