Gay Rights Supporters Counter-Protest Anti-LGBT Rally in Warsaw

Pro-LGBT+ protesters countered a rally being held against the “aggression of LGBT ideology” outside the University of Warsaw in Warsaw, Poland, on Sunday, August 16, reports said.

Local reports said the organizers promoted the banning of “equality” or “pride” marches and the abolishment of the Istanbul Convention – a Council of Europe treaty preventing and ending violence against women.

Right-wing MP and presidential candidate Krzysztof Bosak, one of the leaders of the anti-LGBT+ movement in Poland, spoke at the rally. Bosak said that the majority of the country would never accept gay rights and his compatriots had a “moral duty” to oppose the “cultural revolution of the extreme left.”

Video filmed by Polish MP Małgorzata Tracz shows pro-LGBT+ protesters chanting and waving rainbow flags in front of a line of police officers separating the two groups. Credit: Małgorzata Tracz via Storyful