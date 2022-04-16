Gay Missouri Lawmaker Speaks Out Against Anti-Trans Bill

Missouri State Rep. Ian Mackey (D) spoke out against an anti-trans amendment and admonished Rep. Chuck Basye®, who proposed the amendment, during a legislative session in the Missouri House of Representatives on Wednesday, April 13.

The amendment, which was tacked on to HB 2140, a bill that seeks to change election laws, states: “No public school shall knowingly allow a student of the male sex who is enrolled in such public school to participate on a school-sponsored athletic team that is exclusively for students of the female sex.”

The amendment defines “sex” as “an individual’s biological sex based solely on an individual’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth.”

Mackey, who is gay, mentioned a story Basye had previously shared about Basye’s own brother being afraid to come out as gay to their family. Mackey told Basye he would have been afraid to tell him too.

“Eighteen years I walked around with ‘nice’ people like you. Who took me to ball games, who told me how smart I was, and who went to the ballot and voted for crap like this. And I couldn’t wait to get out. I couldn’t wait to move to a part of our state that would reject this stuff in a minute. I couldn’t wait, and thank God I made it. Thank God I made it out and I think every day of the kids who are still there. Who haven’t made it out, who haven’t escaped from this kind of bigotry,” Mackey said in a heated speech.

Mackey concluded saying, “I’m not afraid of you anymore.”

The house debated the amendment for three hours on Wednesday before ultimately approving the provision by 89 votes to 40. Credit: Missouri House of Representatives via Storyful