Gavin Sheets' RBI double

Gavin Sheets hits an opposite-field RBI double to give the White Sox a 2-1 lead in the 1st
Chicago is historically bad. But at least this chapter of White Sox misery is complete.
An already miserable White Sox season found new depths in the franchise record book.
The Red Sox center fielder's use of an anti-gay slur serves as a reminder that the cause to which Billy Bean dedicated the last decade of his life remains unfinished.
Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Mookie Betts will return to right field when he rejoins the team on Monday versus the Milwaukee Brewers. He had played shortstop all season before fracturing his left hand.
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran was suspended two games for directing an anti-gay slur at a fan in the stands. The incident was picked up by mics during the NESN broadcast.
The injury to Gibbs is reportedly to his hamstring. Second-round rookie cornerback Ennis Rakestraw also sustained an injury on Monday.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros break down the USWNT bringing home the Olympic gold medal after defeating Brazil. They also recap the men’s Olympic gold medal match, discuss Leagues Cup action, and go through recent MLS transfers.
Which teams might be interested in adding a top pass rusher?
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss the weekend that was in Major League Baseball and talk about which division races they are keeping a close eye on in the final couple of months of the season and they get into some of our favorite segments, including Sorry for Your Mentions.
The AP Top 25 and the coaches poll have matching top 10s and the same 25 teams in the rankings.
What were the big storylines from Week 1 of the NFL preseason?
Aaron Rodgers regrets using this word, but not for the reason you think.
Dillon entered Sunday night's race 32nd in the points standings.
A missed practice raised alarms after Prescott was seen in the offseason wearing a medical boot on his surgically repaired ankle.
The Cowboys got a long look at Lance, the third pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Los Angeles Dodgers rookie pitcher River Ryan will miss the rest of the 2024 season after suffering an elbow injury during Saturday's start versus the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Chiles was stripped of her bronze floor medal on a technicality, but USA Gymnastics says a time-stamped video proves that proper protocols were followed.
It's the first time in Summer Games history there's been a tie for most golds.
Italy swept to its first Olympic gold in women's volleyball without losing a set in the elimination rounds.
The NFL’s new kickoff rules are still confusing to just about everyone, including the officials.