Gavin Sheets' go-ahead RBI single

Gavin Sheets drops a go-ahead RBI single into left field, giving the White Sox a 4-3 lead in the 7th inning
The White Sox have been incomprehensibly bad this year.
New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole made his second rehab start for Double-A Somerset, throwing 57 pitches in 4 2/3 innings.
This was not your typical Verstappen snoozer.
The Giants traded a third-round pick to acquire Waller from the Raiders in 2023.
Carlos Alcaraz has won his third Grand Slam trophy.
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz will face Germany's Alexander Zverev on the clay court for the 2024 French Open men's title on Sunday morning
Chicago's record now sits at 16-48.
You never know what you're going to see in a UFC bout.
Bobrovsky stopped all 32 shots he faced during Florida's 3-0 victory.
It has been a bizarre two months for the star boxer.
Over 90 minutes Saturday at Commanders Field, a test turned into an embarrassment, the worst defeat of the Gregg Berhalter era, and the worst possible start to what should be a special summer.
Cristian Javier and José Urquidy both underwent Tommy John surgery this week.
Świątek is now one of four women to win the singles title at Roland Garros four times.
Griner missed the start of the season with a fractured toe.
The Louisville Metro Police Department released photos and videos related to the May 17 traffic incident and arrest of golfer Scottie Scheffler.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first kicker rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
This will be the first French Open final appearance for both Alcaraz and Zverev.
In the first at-bat, Skenes struck out Ohtani on three pitches. In the second, Ohtani demolished a home run.
Chicago White Sox outfielder Tommy Pham told reporters he's always prepared to fight after an on-field confrontation with Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras.
Swiatek is searching for a third straight singles title at Roland Gartros