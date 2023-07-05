Gavin Newsom spends Fourth of July week out of state campaigning

Gov. Gavin Newsom is spending the Fourth of July holiday week out of state, not only for a family vacation but also to continue campaigning for Democrats in Republican-led states. As of Tuesday, the governor was in the middle of a West Coast swing. His campaign spokesperson confirmed the governor is spending part of the week in Montana, where he'd have private meetings with Democratic party officials there before heading to Utah to continue fundraising for the Democratic party in that state later this week.