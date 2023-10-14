Gavin Newsom signs, vetoes all remaining California bills
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed or vetoed all remaining bills ahead of his Saturday deadline to take action.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed or vetoed all remaining bills ahead of his Saturday deadline to take action.
RENO, Nev. (AP) — In an ongoing legal battle with the Biden administration over a Nevada lithium mine, environmentalists are poised to return to court with a new approach accusing U.S. wildlife officials of dragging their feet on a year-old petition seeking endangered species status for a tiny snail that lives nearby. The Western Watersheds Project said in its formal notice of intent to sue that the government's failure to list the Kings River pyrg as a threatened or endangered species could pus
The Cleveland Browns player has also launched a new merchandise brand to support burn victims and research.
‘The Presidential oath, which the framers of the Fourteenth Amendment surely knew, requires the President to swear to ‘preserve, protect and defend’ the Constitution — not to ‘support’ the Constitution,’ read a filing from the former president’s attorneys
Barbara McQuade explained why the former president now has a critical decision to make in his election interference case, which could end with even more scrutiny.
Donald Trump's top corporate deputies considered adding a “presidential premium” when calculating the value of his Trump Tower penthouse, Mar-a-Lago resort and other assets during his White House years, a gambit that would've padded his net worth by nearly $145 million, an executive at the former president’s company testified Friday. Trump Organization Assistant Vice President Patrick Birney said at Trump’s New York civil fraud trial that they ended up scrapping the idea, but state lawyers contend that merely going through the exercise underscores how Trump and his underlings were intent on finding ways to puff up his net worth. Trump was expected to return to court for the trial next week when fixer-turned-foe Michael Cohen was scheduled to take the witness stand, though Cohen said late Friday that he needed to attend to a medical condition that might delay the showdown.
The conservative newspaper took aim at Trump after he criticized Israel's leader and praised Hezbollah during a crisis in the Middle East.
(Bloomberg) -- A law passed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to review major resource and infrastructure projects was largely struck down by Canada’s top court, which ruled it intrudes on the rights of provinces.Most Read from BloombergIsrael Latest: Israeli Army Strikes Hezbollah Posts in LebanonTop House Republican Wants Help From Democrats to Pick a SpeakerNYC Boosts Security Ahead of ‘All Out for Palestine’ ProtestWider War in Middle East Could Tip the World Economy Into Recessi
‘We don’t have to bother with him and the nonsense he spouts,’ says communications minister
“This is nothing more than a manufactured controversy,” the Arkansas governor’s office said.
Neil Cavuto also hit Virginia Rep. Bob Good with a blunt reminder.
Moscow hasn't taken a break like this for the last six months.
“I just hope he pulls through because the kids need him.”
Rep. Mike McCaul said the Republican Party's inability to elect a new speaker helps America's adversaries.
One US-based think tank thinks Moscow's deep trade partnership with Beijing is working at the expense of the Russian economy.
Queen Rania of Jordan made a statement on her Instagram on the ongoing Israel-Gaza war – see what King Abdullah II's wife had to say
Fox NewsSean Hannity and Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy got into a tense discussion about Israel Thursday after the Fox News host asked the 2024 hopeful to defend comments he made on the topic in a recent interview with Tucker Carlson.Ramaswamy accused Republicans of having “selective moral outrage” at the terrorist attacks by Hamas in Israel, and claimed that some who advocate a more forceful military response are swayed by financial incentives.“The selective nature of ignori
‘Name one Democrat from Congress that trusts Jim Jordan,’ CNN’s Jake Tapper challenges Nancy Mace
Allison Zaucha/The Washington Post via Getty Former Trump campaign aide Jessica Denson scored a long-fought and sweeping victory over her ex-boss on Thursday, when a federal judge voided the 2016 campaign’s nondisclosure agreement as overly restrictive. In addition to awarding Denson her settlement—$450,000 in legal fees to her defense team, and a $25,000 incentive fee to Denson as the representative for the class action—the ruling frees every member of the 2016 campaign from the agreement, allo
It shows just how weird the GOP has become under the former president, argued the "Late Night" comedian.
A former wide receiver says the Cowboys quarterback is regressing and was outplayed by 49ers’ second-year quarterback