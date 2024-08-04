Gavin Lux's two-run single

- Advertisement
Robbie Ray, after recovering from surgery he underwent last spring, made his debut with the Giants on Wednesday.
Clayton Kershaw made his 2024 season debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, pitching four innings and allowing two runs versus the San Francisco Giants.
Ryan impressed in his MLB debut for a Dodgers team that has been plagued by injuries to pitchers.
Pitcher Clayton Kershaw is expected to make a rehab start, moving him closer to returning to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
It was a jam-packed day for American women at the Olympics on Saturday, with the USWNT, Katie Ledecky and Sha'Carri Richardson all competing in pivotal events.
Crawford faces Madrimov for a chance to win a world title in a fourth weight class after winning belts at lightweight and becoming undisputed champion at super lightweight and welterweight.
Saturday was the busiest day of the Olympics yet, and it provided plenty of incredible images from across the country.
Which countries will advance from the men's basketball group stage?
Dearica Hamby dropped nine points on Saturday night to push the United States past China for a second time in a matter of hours.
The U.S. won swimming’s mixed medley relay here at the 2024 Olympics, recovering from a flop at Tokyo 2021 to beat Australia, China and Great Britain here in Paris.
Summer McIntosh won the women’s 200-meter individual medley here at the 2024 Olympics on Saturday, and claimed gold in one of the meet’s most loaded events.
Hill's guaranteed money is close to that of Justin Jefferson's $110 million.
Lyles arrives in Paris with some audacious goals, but not everyone is a fan of his bravado.
Tyreek Hill is the first wide receiver to ever lead the NFL’s Top 100 list.
Ricky Alderete pleaded guilty to several charges after he cut down and stole a statue of Jackie Robinson from a youth baseball field in Wichita in January.
Jori Epstein checks in from the road with a QB report, rookie to watch, something to keep an eye on, fantasy thought and more.
Durability is a concern with Richardson, but the upside of a run game with him and Jonathan Taylor is tantalizing. It's a tricky balancing act the Colts know they must manage.
The quartet of Vernon Norwood, Shamier Little, Bryce Deadmon and Kaylyn Brown won their heat in a time of 3:07.41, smashing the previous record of 3:08.80.
A first-half penalty kick was all Morocco needed to beat the U.S. and move to the semifinals.
She fell, once again, to Australia’s Kaylee McKeown.