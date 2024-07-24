Gavin Lux's two-run double

- Advertisement
This is the third time Rodríguez has landed on the injured list in his MLB career.
The Browns have a loaded roster and one big question.
In today's edition: MLB trade deadline primer, the world in photos, top fantasy WRs, the U.S. sports calendar, and more.
Reddick was traded to the Jets from the Eagles on April 1.
Tempers flared, and Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo was ejected. But it didn't spoil another great night for Witt.
In today's edition: Xander wins another major, Tour de France recap, Team USA's final tune-up, Baker's Dozen, and more.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman break down all of the weekend series, discuss whether the Dodgers are fully back, why Ty France was placed on waivers and who got inducted into the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.
Thanks to the NFL's territorial rights rules, Raiders die-hards in LA can't attend the team's training camp in Orange County — if they even know about it in the first place.
Jordan Love wants that big money promise before he puts his body on the line.
With NFL training camp season here, fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski delivers his thoughts on every team. First up, the NFC South.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
Clayton Kershaw will start for the Dodgers on Thursday against the Giants after missing all of the season thus far while recovering from shoulder surgery.
Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez hit for the cycle in Sunday's loss to the Mariners and received the home run ball from a Mariners fan.
Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer explained that he "hated" losing Paul George to free agency, but felt they could only offer so much and still field a competitive team.
MLB will begin its season in Japan for the sixth time in league history with Dodgers vs. Cubs.
At the halfway mark of the British Open, Shane Lowry is in control.
Tiger Woods struggled all year, and Friday at the British Open was one more losing battle.
Winds blew away half the field at the British Open, leaving the leaderboard in tatters.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman take a look at all 30 teams’ needs going into the MLB trade deadline, as well as make their picks for this week’s edition of The Good, The Bad and The Uggla.
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw is expected to throw one more minor league rehab start before rejoining the major league rotation.