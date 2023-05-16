Gaslamp Promenade project progresses forward
The project to turn a stretch of Fifth Avenue in the Gaslamp Quarter into a “slow street” took another big step.
The project to turn a stretch of Fifth Avenue in the Gaslamp Quarter into a “slow street” took another big step.
Rudy Giuliani has been accused of making an employee perform oral sex on him while he was on the phone to Donald Trump.
"The idea that somehow his presence in office would have deterred Putin is flatly wrong," Bolton said of Trump's influence over Russia while on CNN.
Kayla Unbehaun was nine years old when she disappeared while in the care of her mother Heather Unhebhaun
"Do you really think you can walk around the gym wearing that?"
She said "pretty much everything" her father-in-law said had come true. Critics begged to differ.
Fox joins Martha Stewart, Kim Petras and Brooks Nader as this year's cover stars
"The Russian soldiers have no motivation. They don't understand what they are doing here," a Ukrainian officer said of opposing forces in Bakhmut.
The mom-of-two marked Mother's Day posing in a form-fitted, black, strapless cutout jumpsuit.
Charlize Theron wore a naked dress to the "Fast X" premiere, and her entire bod is pure muscle. Pilates and power yoga keep her super fit.
Former Trump administration aides say his boorish behaviour towards women didn’t stop when he was in the White House. Andrew Feinberg reports
Prigozhin told Ukrainian officials he would reveal the locations of Russian soldiers if they pulled back from the front lines of Bakhmut, WaPo reports.
"I was motivated by showing people that a woman my age could still look good, feel good, be good," Stewart told the magazine.
The 81-year-old has made history by being the oldest person to cover the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue - and she isn't the only celebrity proving swimwear is for all ages.
It's official, Miley Cyrus is the undisputed queen of sideboob in a selection of new photographs she shared to Instagram.
A Chicago-bound Boeing 747 cargo plane bound for Chicago returned to the runway shortly after take-off when its landing gear failed to retract.
An image of a white woman flipping Edmonton Oilers player Evander Kane the bird from behind the protective glass of a hockey rink went viral on May 7. It sparked the creation of a meme dubbed “Kane vs. Karen” by a social media user on Reddit. “Karen” has become a popular term used to identify white women who weaponize their whiteness to either shift attention away from their racist behaviour or insight racial violence.
The Indiana State outfielder rightfully was No. 1 on ESPN SportsCenter's Top Ten for his bonkers base-running maneuver.
If Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe is let go after another premature playoff exit, who would be the best option to replace him?
Kate Middleton has wowed fans once again, sharing a stunning photo to mark her surprise Eurovision appearance.
Prince Andrew is resisting having to downside from Royal Lodge to Frogmore Cottage after having his royal allowance cut, according to reports.