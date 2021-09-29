Gases and Steam Rise as Lava From Cumbre Vieja Volcano Spreads Into Sea

Lava from the erupting Cumbre Vieja volcano in La Palma, Spain, reached the Atlantic Ocean late on September 28, the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute (Involcan) reported.

This footage, posted on Twitter on Wednesday by Involcan, shows gases and steam rising as the lava hits the water.

The Guardia Civil, one of Spain’s two national police forces, warned people within 2.2 miles (3.5 km) of the site to stay in their homes “given the possibility of harmful gas” such as hydrochloric acid being emitted as the molten lava hit the water. Credit: INVOLCAN via Storyful