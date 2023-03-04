Gas Tanker Explodes After Crashing on Maryland Highway

A truck driver died on Saturday, March 4, after the gas tanker he was hauling overturned and exploded in Frederick, Maryland, authorities said.

Local resident Vera Scates-Barefield captured up-close footage of smoke and flames following the explosion on US-15, close to Villa Estates and Rosedale in Frederick.

Maryland State Police said flames from the explosion damaged multiple homes and cars. The highway was shut down both directions between Route 50 and 7th Street while authorities responded.

Mayor of Frederick Michael O’Connor and Governor of Maryland shared messages of condolence with the victim’s family and said none of the tanker’s hazardous materials entered the city’s sewer system.

“We will continue to monitor the environmental effects of this incident in the coming days and weeks ahead,” O’Connor said. Credit: Vera Scates-Barefield via Storyful