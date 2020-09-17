Gas Pipeline Explosion Causes Intense Blaze Near Oklahoma City

A natural gas pipeline exploded in Piedmont, Oklahoma, on September 16, causing a large fire and crater, according to local reports. Jenise Culp recorded this footage and originally posted it to Facebook.

Culp said she and her husband had just checked on their cattle when they drove up to the fire. She said they felt “the heat and ground rumble from 3 miles away.”

She told Storyful her husband, Joe, called the Piedmont Fire Chief informing him of the fire. He can be heard in the video, saying, “I don’t know if you know about this, but it’s a gas line, a big f****** gas line on Waterloo, big explosion, huge-a** explosion.”

In the footage Joe Culp says it’s the “biggest gas line explosion I’ve seen. I mean, it’s torching.”

The video shows a large glowing fire that becomes more intense and can be heard roaring as the couple drives closer.

Officials closed several roads and evacuated people in the area as a precaution, KFOR reported. According to local media, no injuries were reported. Credit: Jenise Culp via Storyful