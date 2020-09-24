Gas Line Explosion in South Florida Prompts Shelter-in-Place Order

All lanes of the Florida Turnpike in Lake Worth, Florida, were closed for several hours on September 24, after a gas line next to the highway exploded and caused structural instability, local reports said.

Local news said some residents reported feeling the explosion, and all those in the vicinity were told to shelter in place due to hazardous materials.

In an interview with WPTV, Lt Yanko Reyes of the Florida Highway Patrol said, “It is extremely amazing no one was injured.”

Nearby Discovery Key Elementary School was evacuated, and all students and staff members were bused to Polo Park Middle School in Wellington, local media reported.

Video captured by a security camera at Lake Worth Gold Mine – an area business – shows the moment the explosion sent dirt and debris flying into the air. Credit: Lake Worth Gold Mine via Storyful