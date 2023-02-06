Gary Trent Jr. with an and one vs the Memphis Grizzlies
Gary Trent Jr. (Toronto Raptors) with an and one vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 02/05/2023
Gary Trent Jr. (Toronto Raptors) with an and one vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 02/05/2023
The Dallas Mavericks desperately need an All-Star next to Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving could be Rajon Rondo
Yahoo Sports will track all the trade rumors, news, players and teams to watch leading up to the deadline at 3 p.m. ET Thursday.
The Kyrie Irving trade saga came to a swift conclusion when the Nets agreed to trade him and Markieff Morris to the Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, and a 2029 first-round pick. It might be safe to assume that the Nets will aim ...
After her team beat Pittsburgh, Duke coach Kara Lawson pointed out an alleged error in their loss against Florida State.
Durant doesn’t want it all on his shoulders, and it’s hard to see this Brooklyn experience inspiring confidence in the front office.
With Thursday’s trade deadline looming, a number of teams are trying to find their footing in a market that’s still taking shape.
The Super Bowl-winning quarterback spends an hour every day decompressing from modern life.
Stephen Curry went down and the Golden Warriors once again had to fight like crazy to close out a game. Curry had 21 points, seven assists and six rebounds before injuring his left leg defending a drive late in the third quarter, and the defending NBA champions defeated Dallas 119-113 on Saturday night and the undermanned Mavericks team was missing injured star Luka Doncic. The Warriors said X-rays for Curry were negative, and he will have an MRI exam.
The "Marlowe" actor said the former professional fighting champion "gives Ireland a bad name."
"That to me is like a bar fight," the movie star said of his general dislike for the UFC
See the top Twitter reactions to Serghei Spivac's dominant finish of Derrick Lewis in the UFC Fight Night 218 main event.
The Warriors struggled after Stephen Curry left Saturday's game.
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The cheers at FLA Live Arena were the loudest when Sarah Nurse of Canada’s women’s team scored during the NHL All-Star skills competition Friday night. Nurse used a breakaway move made popular by Swedish player Peter Forsberg to fool New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin in a goaltender shooting event, electrifying the crowd. “One of my friends back home told me to try it,” Nurse said, “so I gave it a shot.” Nurse was joined by fellow Canadian team members Emily Clark and
The MMA community said farewell to Fedor Emelianenko after his TKO loss to Ryan Bader in his Bellator 290 retirement fight.
The Manchester United boss said Jordan Ayew should have been sent off too.
Heat open to adding frontcourt reinforcement before trade deadline
There’s a notable history with Carl Cheffers and the Chiefs. But this goes beyond that.
Saskatchewan's Kelly Knapp and Jamie Koe of the Northwest Territories won their respective men's provincial and territorial curling finals Sunday to advance to the Tim Hortons Brier. Knapp edged Steve Laycock 5-4 in Estevan to take Saskatchewan, while Koe was an 11-3 winner over Greg Skauge at the Fort Smith Curling Club to win in N.W.T. Koe will skip a Territories team at a Canadian men's championship for the 16th time in his curling career, while Knapp is a relative rookie. The Saskatchewan sk
The Clippers have joined the Lakers and other teams in expressing interest in making a trade for embattled Brooklyn All-Star guard Kyrie Irving.
The actress and professional basketball player were most recently spotted together in New York City on Friday