Gary Trent Jr. with a last basket of the period vs the Utah Jazz

Gary Trent Jr. (Toronto Raptors) with a last basket of the period vs the Utah Jazz, 02/01/2023
A conversation with the former Finals MVP about his growing role in the wine world and why he thinks so many fellow players are following suit.
Heat’s Herro at peace if again bypassed for All-Star Game
Reporting on trade talks involving Gary Trent Jr, OG Anunoby, Fred VanVleet, and the futures of Pascal Siakam and Nick Nurse on HoopsHype.
Brace yourself. There’s going to be some angry people in the NBA on Thursday night. With good reason. The votes from the coaches are now in, and on Thursday, the NBA will reveal the 14 players — seven from the Eastern Conference, seven more from the Western Conference — who got picked to be reserves for the All-Star Game. They’ll join the pool of 10 starters: the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dallas' Luka Doncic, Boston's Jayson Tatum, Brooklyn teammates Ke
With tough decisions on the horizon for Toronto on stars like Fred VanVleet and O.G. Anunoby, the future of head coach Nick Nurse is anything but certain.
James is the only non-point guard to rank in the top 20 in career assists. He moved into the fourth all-time as crept that much closer to the scoring title.
Heat’s Spoelstra expecting Adebayo, Butler to make All-Star team
Miami Heat facing taxing problem without big move
PG Courtney Vandersloot helped lead the Sky to the 2021 WNBA title and led the league in assists per game six times.
The Blue Devils started January struggling to score points, unable to shoot 40%. In the past four games, the team is sharing the ball, finding better shots — and making them.
Larry Nance Jr. (New Orleans Pelicans) with a dunk vs the Denver Nuggets, 01/31/2023
Paolo Banchero's rookie season will include a trip to NBA All-Star weekend. The Orlando Magic forward and No. 1 pick in last year's draft was announced Tuesday as a participant in this year's Rising Stars Game, to be held in Salt Lake City on Feb. 17, two nights before the All-Star Game. Banchero — who leads all rookies with a 20.7 points-per-game average — may still be selected as an All-Star reserve. Those players will be revealed Thursday. “Anytime you can get a chance to be a part of All-Sta
An early look ahead to the meeting between John Calipari’s Wildcats and the Gators.
Dorka Juhasz had 19 points and 17 rebounds and Nika Muhl added 14 points as No. 5 UConn held off Providence 64-54 on Wednesday night. Lou Lopez Senechal and Aubrey Griffin each finished with 13 points as the Huskies registered their 14th straight win. The quest for the 15th straight win will feature a rematch of last year’s national title game as UConn squares off against undefeated No. 1 South Carolina on Sunday.
Pettiford is the second class of 2024 UK basketball recruit in recent weeks to pick another school over the Wildcats.
The Wildcats are struggling this season, while the Huskies are winners of 13 straight games.
Mason Gillis routinely demonstrates his shooting prowess at Purdue’s practices. The third year forward made an arena record nine 3-pointers and finished with a career high 29 points to lead the top-ranked Boilermakers to an 80-60 rout over Penn State. Gillis, Zach Edey said, made his job of recording an 18th double-double this season easy.
Coban Porter, a University of Denver basketball player and the brother of Denver Nuggets’ Michael Porter Jr., was charged with four felony counts, prosecutors said.