Gary Trent Jr. with a dunk vs the Sacramento Kings

Gary Trent Jr. (Toronto Raptors) with a dunk vs the Sacramento Kings, 01/25/2023
Bobby McMann has made the most of his opportunity since being called up from the Marlies to play on Toronto’s third line alongside Pierre Engvall and David Kampf. The 26-year-old's speed and size have stood out in the five Maple Leafs games he's dressed for in January, leading some to suggest Sheldon Keefe should consider McMann playoff ready.
Reports suggest Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas is looking to make a defensive upgrade ahead of the NHL trade deadline in the form of Russian Vladislav Gavrikov. The Columbus Blue Jackets defenceman, an unrestricted free agent with a cap hit of $2.8M, might cost a first-round pick with the Edmonton Oilers also interested in trading for his services.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Axel Jonsson-Fjällby, Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele gave Winnipeg an early three-goal lead, and the Jets held on to defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 on Sunday night. Karson Kuhlman also scored, Kevin Stenlund had an empty-netter and David Rittich made 28 saves for the Jets, who improved to 2-2 on a five-game road trip that concludes Tuesday in Nashville. “We just wanted to play our game right from the drop of the puck,” Kuhlman said. “I think we did that and gave ourselves
BOSTON (AP) — Defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy scored highlight-reel goals, Linus Ullmark stopped 17 shots and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks 4-0 on Sunday night. David Pastrnak had his team-leading 36th goal, Nick Foligno also scored and Brad Marchand had two assists to help Boston get its fifth straight win and beat San Jose for the 11th straight time. Ullmark improved to 25-2-1 on the season. He had a relatively easy game before leaving 8:01 into the perio
Canadians Alexandre Duchaine and Miha Fontaine finished fourth and fifth respectively at the World Cup aerials event in Le Relais, Que., on Sunday. The 18-year-old Duchaine had a clean jump of 111.37 in the second round of the final after securing his spot in the top six with a score of 109.74 on his first jump. The Quebec City native finished 7.18 points back of American Christopher Lillis for bronze, but secured his third top-five World Cup finish after finishing fourth in Finland earlier this
San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu has been arrested after a domestic violence allegation. San Jose police said Tuesday that Omenihu was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for misdemeanor domestic violence. Omenihu has posted bail and is no longer in custody. The case will be submitted to the district attorney for possible charges. The 49ers said they are aware of the arrest and are “in the process of gathering further information.” The police said they were called t
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Victor Olofsson and Peyton Krebs each scored two goals to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 6-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Olofsson gave the Sabres a 4-3 lead at 2:12 of the third period when he finished off a 2-on-1 break with defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin. His career-best 21st goal of the season made it 5-3 at 8:07. Dylan Cozens and Jeff Skinner also scored and Lyubushkin had three assists. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 34 saves for Buffalo. Trevor Zegras had two goals
PHOENIX (AP) — Josh Okogie had 24 points and 10 rebounds, Mikal Bridges added 22 points and the short-handed Phoenix Suns won their second straight game, beating the Indiana Pacers 112-107 on Saturday night. Indiana had a chance to tie on its final possession, but Buddy Hield missed a rushed 3-pointer with two seconds left. The Pacers lost despite a triple-double from T.J. McConnell, who had 18 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds. Phoenix and its ragtag roster took an 87-83 lead into the fourth q
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Pro Football Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed walked away from Bethune-Cookman in tears Saturday following a 15-minute goodbye in front of players, parents and even Coach Prime. Reed made it clear he wasn't leaving on his own accord. The Ed Reed Foundation announced on social media Saturday that the university declined to ratify Reed's contract and “won't make good on the agreement we had in principle, which had provisions and resources best needed to support the student at
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman defended the league's integrity on Tuesday when he refused to admit that teams tank for better odds in the draft lottery.
TORONTO — Raptors Uprising GC have traded away former NBA 2K League MVP Kenneth (Kenny Got Work) Hailey, the esports team's first-ever draft pick. The Raptors sent Hailey and the 36th pick in the 2023 NBA 2K League draft to the DUX Infinitos for Waseem (Ball Like Seem) Talbert and the 13th pick. Hailey has been with the Toronto esports team since the league's inaugural 2018 season. The Memphis native was named league MVP and a first-team all-star in 2020 when Raptors Uprising went 16-0 during th
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves' commitment to giving Vaughn Grissom a chance to win the starting job at shortstop can't be questioned. First, the Braves, who must replace Dansby Swanson, scheduled Grissom for three offseason visits with third base coach Ron Washington for intense fielding drills, each lasting at least one week. On Saturday, manager Brian Snitker said he hasn't even considered giving Grissom the chance to compete for playing time in left field this spring. Snitker and the Brav
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Amid a nightmarish season off the ice, Kris Letang has been searching for joy. A sense of normalcy. He found a little of both Tuesday night. The veteran Pittsburgh defenseman scored twice in his return from a lower-body injury, the second with 54 seconds left in overtime to give the Penguins a 7-6 victory over Florida. “I was just happy to be out there,” Letang said. "Be in the atmosphere of the team.” Letang's 17th season with Pittsburgh has been pockmarked by health issues an
CALGARY — Johnny Gaudreau returned to the NHL city that accelerated him to league stardom for the first time since he left. A Calgary Flame his first eight seasons of professional hockey out of Boston College, the left-winger stepped back onto Saddledome ice Monday in Columbus Blue Jackets colours. His Blue Jackets teammates gave Gaudreau a taste of what he might expect at night in his first game back in Calgary by booing him when he touched the puck in the morning skate. "It was funny," Gaudrea
MONTREAL — NHL commissioner Gary Bettman says the league’s investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of Canada's 2018 world junior team is getting "really close to the end." In a media availability at the Bell Centre before the Montreal Canadiens’ game against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday, Bettman said that the investigation was "not a race" and that the goal was to "get it right." "Doing an investigation of this nature, getting access to information and people, isn't someth
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence signed jerseys, helmets and posters for teammates Monday before heading into the offseason. He left his locker pretty much intact. He’s ready to run it back. Lawrence understands aspects will be a little different when the Jacksonville Jaguars return in three months, but the quarterback is confident they have the nucleus in place to be an annual playoff contender for years to come. “We set a new standard and we’re not going to settle for anything less,”
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy has bemoaned his team's recent slow starts. He didn't have anything to complain about Saturday night. Paul Cotter scored twice and the Knights finally off to a good start, easily beating the Washington Capitals 6-2 to end a three-game losing streak. Vegas went back into first place alone in the Pacific Division 60 points, one point ahead of Seattle. “I thought we as a team were really good," Cotter said. “We had a lot of energy off the st
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Sitting glumly at a table inside the Bills' practice facility on Monday, quarterback Josh Allen had difficulty coming to grips with how much his team accomplished and overcame, only to wind up no closer to the Super Bowl. More troubling for Allen and the Bills — a day after they were throttled 27-10 by the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round of the playoffs — is the prospect that they took a step back. “Recency bias from this last game, I know everybody’s going t
MONTREAL (AP) — For Olivier-Maxence Prosper, the lessons are not just for himself as he inches closer to a potential shot at his NBA dream. They are also for the 20-year-old Montreal native to share with his 17-year-old sister, Cassandre, who is embarking on a path she hopes leads to the WNBA. “Growing up, I was trying to be the best role model I can be for her,” he told The Canadian Press. “All the experiences I went through, I just help her so that she could be better, so that her experiences
This contract wasn't about smashing records, it was about smashing the glass ceiling and opening doors for future generations of women in professional hockey.