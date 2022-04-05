  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Gary Trent Jr. could be playoff x-factor for Raptors

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Toronto Raptors
    Toronto Raptors
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

While Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Scottie Barnes will get the most attention from fans and media heading into the playoffs, Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. could be the player who ends up winning Toronto games during a series.

Video Transcript

MANNY RAO: You know, the players that have the most to show, the most improved, and don't get me wrong. I don't mean this in a bad way at all. I think OG has you know, a long way to come still especially you know, just because of injuries really.

AMIT MANN: Yeah.

MANNY RAO: His impact on the court is obvious. It's without question. I think the other person that has a lot to prove is Gary Trent Jr. because at times you've seen him without Fred VanVleet on the court where, you know, he is not able to get much going. Now in the playoffs, it's a completely different atmosphere than in the regular season. Everybody says that and Gary Trent Jr., you know, he's been playing out of his mind. You know, there's one game he didn't start this year and I think it was the first game of the season where Ner he selected to go with Goran Dragic. Good riddance.

AMIT MANN: Bye.

MANNY RAO: Now this is Gary Trent Jr.'s you know, spot. The two, the starting two is Gary Trent Jr.'s spot. And I mean, for most of the season and I've been saying this, you know, he's been out playing his contract. But he's already showing that this is, you know, if he can consistency for Gary Trent is like the number one key. And if he can continue this, I mean, he looks locked in and you know, you watch him in his post-game and his pre-games and you know, in his media scrums and he sounds and looks focused. And he's saying all the things that, you know, would give you the idea that this guy is locked in.

I just think that when it comes to the playoffs, you know, he hasn't really performed on a stage that big yet. I think that's really going to show what his value is to this team and don't get me wrong. I think he's been he's been great. He's been everything you could ask for and the way his season accurately reflects that of the Raptors where, you know, the expectations you had of them were surpassed. You know what I mean? But Gary Trent Jr. I think has a lot to prove. I think I want to see a lot from him in these next four games.

I do want to, you know, see him close out the season strong and I want to see him start the playoffs strong. You know what I mean? I think him and OG, that's why I think they have the most improved because you know, we know what we're going to get. Fred is going to be-- Fred is Fred. He might not shoot the ball at the most effective percentage, but he's going to be all hands on deck when it comes to the defensive side of the ball. He's always so active.

AMIT MANN: Gary shot 12 of 24 from 3 over his past three games and the minutes are definitely there, like you said, 39 minutes, 43 minutes, 27 minutes in that Timberwolves game because it was a blowout so yeah. You think about players who could be X factors and he's one of those guys that could be. Like he could tilt the court and if he gets in one of those 5 minute stretches where he just like is hitting everything. And he gets into that like in fuego mode where it's just like this guy's ridiculous, like how is he doing this? He can do that. He can tilt the game in a very short amount of time. He's one of those players who can get hot really quick.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Reggie Bullock with a dunk vs the Portland Trail Blazers

    Reggie Bullock (Dallas Mavericks) with a dunk vs the Portland Trail Blazers, 04/08/2022

  • Masters 2022 Round 4 live updates: Scottie Scheffler makes turn in pursuit of green jacket; Tiger Woods finishes

    Scottie Scheffler has a four-shot lead on Cameron Smith and Rory McIlroy with nine holes left, while Tiger Woods finished his final round 6-over 78.

  • The Premier League's Super Bowl ends in a draw, and sets up 7 dramatic, do-or-die weeks

    Manchester City-Liverpool ended in a draw, without a definitive conclusion in the Premier League title race.

  • Friday Ratings: Fox’s WWE SmackDown Takes Home Top Honors In Demos

    The momentum of WrestleMania 38 propelled Fox’s WWE’s Friday Night SmackDown ahead of the pack in last night’s demo wars. The event in Milwaukee, WI. clocked a preliminary 0.6 to easily top the field. Second place was a multiple tie. ABC’s Shark Tank saw hosts Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Robert Herjavec and Daymond […]

  • Raptors try to keep it rolling against Knicks

    Having qualified for the NBA playoffs for the eighth time in nine years, the Toronto Raptors will try to sustain their strong late-season momentum Sunday as they finish the regular season in Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks. The Raptors are assured the fifth seed but will have to wait until Sunday's results to determine whether they'll travel to Boston or Philadelphia to open the playoffs later in the week. The 76ers won on Saturday, which means Toronto cannot move up to the No. 4 seed and its accompanying home-court edge for the first round.

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • CBC to remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage through 2032

    The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri

  • Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

    DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves. Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second. Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars (40-27-4) missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning i

  • 6 Quebec minor hockey players suspended over alleged racial abuse of Black players

    After some Black minor hockey players in western Quebec alleged they were racially abused, a Gatineau, Que., team has suspended six of its players and the provincial governing body cancelled weekend games. L'Intrépide de Gatineau issued a news release Friday in response to the allegations by apologizing to two U15 AAA players and their families "following deplorable incidents that occurred on and off the ice." The team also announced, after conducting its own investigation, six players would be

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • McIntosh, Knox break own national records at Canadian swimming trials in Victoria

    Summer McIntosh and Finlay Knox broke their own national records on the opening night of the Canadian swimming trials on Tuesday in Victoria, B.C. The 15-year-old McIntosh, who made her Olympic debut in Tokyo last summer, won the women's 400-metre freestyle while setting a Canadian record with a time of 4:01.59. Katrina Bellio finished second (4:11.06), followed by Ella Jansen (4:11.15). The Toronto native is now 11th all-time in the event. She previously set the record with her fourth-place fin

  • Short track legend Charles Hamelin helps Canada win relay bronze at worlds in final race

    Canadian short track speed skater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. The 37-year-old from Sainte-Julie, Que., had a storybook ending to his Olympic

  • Canadian man has $100K Wayne Gretzky memorabilia collection stolen

    The collection included 19 signed Gretzky jerseys, several autographed photos and over 2,000 Gretzky trading cards.

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o