Gary Trent Jr. could be playoff x-factor for Raptors

While Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Scottie Barnes will get the most attention from fans and media heading into the playoffs, Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. could be the player who ends up winning Toronto games during a series.

Video Transcript

MANNY RAO: You know, the players that have the most to show, the most improved, and don't get me wrong. I don't mean this in a bad way at all. I think OG has you know, a long way to come still especially you know, just because of injuries really.

AMIT MANN: Yeah.

MANNY RAO: His impact on the court is obvious. It's without question. I think the other person that has a lot to prove is Gary Trent Jr. because at times you've seen him without Fred VanVleet on the court where, you know, he is not able to get much going. Now in the playoffs, it's a completely different atmosphere than in the regular season. Everybody says that and Gary Trent Jr., you know, he's been playing out of his mind. You know, there's one game he didn't start this year and I think it was the first game of the season where Ner he selected to go with Goran Dragic. Good riddance.

AMIT MANN: Bye.

MANNY RAO: Now this is Gary Trent Jr.'s you know, spot. The two, the starting two is Gary Trent Jr.'s spot. And I mean, for most of the season and I've been saying this, you know, he's been out playing his contract. But he's already showing that this is, you know, if he can consistency for Gary Trent is like the number one key. And if he can continue this, I mean, he looks locked in and you know, you watch him in his post-game and his pre-games and you know, in his media scrums and he sounds and looks focused. And he's saying all the things that, you know, would give you the idea that this guy is locked in.

I just think that when it comes to the playoffs, you know, he hasn't really performed on a stage that big yet. I think that's really going to show what his value is to this team and don't get me wrong. I think he's been he's been great. He's been everything you could ask for and the way his season accurately reflects that of the Raptors where, you know, the expectations you had of them were surpassed. You know what I mean? But Gary Trent Jr. I think has a lot to prove. I think I want to see a lot from him in these next four games.

I do want to, you know, see him close out the season strong and I want to see him start the playoffs strong. You know what I mean? I think him and OG, that's why I think they have the most improved because you know, we know what we're going to get. Fred is going to be-- Fred is Fred. He might not shoot the ball at the most effective percentage, but he's going to be all hands on deck when it comes to the defensive side of the ball. He's always so active.

AMIT MANN: Gary shot 12 of 24 from 3 over his past three games and the minutes are definitely there, like you said, 39 minutes, 43 minutes, 27 minutes in that Timberwolves game because it was a blowout so yeah. You think about players who could be X factors and he's one of those guys that could be. Like he could tilt the court and if he gets in one of those 5 minute stretches where he just like is hitting everything. And he gets into that like in fuego mode where it's just like this guy's ridiculous, like how is he doing this? He can do that. He can tilt the game in a very short amount of time. He's one of those players who can get hot really quick.