Gary Trent Jr. with a 2-pointer vs the Brooklyn Nets
Gary Trent Jr. (Toronto Raptors) with a 2-pointer vs the Brooklyn Nets, 10/21/2022
Gary Trent Jr. (Toronto Raptors) with a 2-pointer vs the Brooklyn Nets, 10/21/2022
Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby discusses Scottie Barnes, what Christian Koloko brings to the Raptors and why Nick Nurse's defensive scheme is challenging to learn.
The best thing to happen aesthetically to the sport of hockey is back for another season.
J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.
CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h
The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel scored twice, Adin Hill made 26 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 on Thursday night. Eichel had his third multi-goal game in 39 contests since joining Vegas last season. It was the 32nd time in his career he’s scored two or more goals. Vegas continued its impressive start under first-year coach Bruce Cassidy with the Knights improving to 4-1-0 while outscoring their opponents by a combined score of 17-10. William Karlsson had a goal and an
Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses his takeaways after watching the film of the opening night win vs. the Cavaliers, provides an injury update on a few Raptors and looks ahead to their next game vs. the Nets.
NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league's first workplace demographic study. “We are where we expected to be, but now we have the facts to back it up,” Davis said. The data backed up the expectations: nearly 84% of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62% are men. The 24-page report presented to the Board of Governors — the biggest topic discussed at their annua
With the NHL season in full swing, we look at some under-the-radar players, good and bad marketing and much more.
The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?
The rise of basketball talent coming from north of the border only continues to grow as the years pass. A record 23 Canadians will be on opening-night rosters as the NBA tips off its regular season on Tuesday. It's the ninth consecutive season Canada is the second-most represented country in the league, behind only the United States. The previous record of players for Canada was 18 from last season. "That just goes to show the growth of the game globally as well. We've continued to see that the
Gambling.com put together a polarizing list of NHL coaches using a beauty measurement app. Edmonton Oilers’ Jay Woodcroft was named the most attractive in the league, to the shock of everyone on Zone Time.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Carter Hart stopped 37 shots, Noah Cates broke a tie in the third period and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Tuesday night for their third straight comeback victory to open the season. Hart made a pad save in a breakaway by Brayden Point in the first period and improved to 1-5-1 against Tampa Bay. Cates completed the rally from a two-goal deficit by scoring from the slot after a turnover with 7:16 left. Steven Stamkos had two power-play goals and ex
The Vancouver Canucks have stumbled out of the gate and it could lead to change sooner rather than later.
Shohei Ohtani might be on the move this offseason, and the Blue Jays could very well be a frontrunner to land the two-way superstar.
ANTWERP, Belgium — Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal has advanced to the semifinals of the ATP 250 European Open after defeating Dan Evans of the U.K. in a gruelling match on Friday that lasted two hours 41 minutes. Auger-Aliassime dropped the first set 6-4, then bounced back with 7-6(4), 6-2 wins to take the match. The Canadian will face Richard Gasquet of France in a Saturday morning semifinal. Dominic Thiem of Austria will play American Sebastian Korda in the other semifinal. Against Evans, A
OTTAWA — If Tuesday's home opener was any indication of what’s to come, then this Ottawa Senators' season is going to be wildly entertaining. The Senators beat the Boston Bruins at Canadian Tire Centre with seven different players scoring. Mark Kastelic’s first of the season in the second period held up as the winner, but the fun started before the puck even dropped. Things got underway with former Ottawa captain Daniel Alfredsson on hand for the ceremonial puck drop sending the sellout crowd in
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored in overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets came from behind to beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Tuesday night for their first victory of the season. The Canucks remained winless after four games and are the first team in NHL history to give up four straight multi-goal leads to start the season. Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist, Justin Danforth and Zach Werenski each scored, and Gavrikov added an assist before his goal at 3:21 of overtime on
MONTREAL — It took five games and a little more tape on his stick but Juraj Salfkovsky finally scored his first National Hockey League goal. The Canadiens used a three-goal first period to cruise to a 6-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday. The Bell Centre crowd gave the first overall pick a standing ovation as the PA announcer called his name and kept it going by chanting Slafkovsky's name after the second-period marker. "It’s amazing. To score my first goal in this building, it’s a dream
The Bruins still look like a force to be reckoned with, even without Brad Marchand in the lineup.