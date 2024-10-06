Gary Payton II rocks the rim

Welcome to the MLB playoffs, Shohei Ohtani.
The 7-0 victory for Cleveland was as commanding and comfortable a win as you’ll see this time of year.
Clayton Kershaw may have pitched his last game in a Dodgers uniform.
The NFL is headed across the pond. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jets vs. Vikings in London.
The Tigers were overwhelmed by the Aggies.
The Dodgers' superstar will play in his first MLB playoff game on Saturday vs. the Padres.
It's time to check in on how the 2024 rookie class is stacking up for your fantasy football teams.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski takes a look back at some of his biggest regrets in 2024 drafts.
Breaking down the Clippers' biggest question, best- and worst-case scenarios, and fantasy outlook.
Angel City is being fined $200,000 and losing its president and GM for the rest of the year.
Lionel Messi's unprecedented MVP candidacy challenges the history of U.S. pro sports, but his transformative impact for Inter Miami is undeniable.
Breaking down Minnesota's biggest question, best- and worst-case scenarios, and fantasy outlook.
With Week 5 of the fantasy football season here, it's a great time for Dalton Del Don to pull the curtain from some tricky stats.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman recap all the action from the Wild Card round including the Padres, Tigers and Royals advancing to the divisional round and preview the Mets-Brewers do-or-die Game 3.
For the second straight year, Baltimore was swept out of the postseason without putting up much of a fight.
Detroit's bats picked up rookie pitcher Jackson Jobe to clinch the series and end Houston's run of ALCS appearances.
Nobody was expecting the Blue Devils to be 5-0. A peek under the hood shows a resilient team taking its lead from a guy who was jilted in his first head coaching stint but kept at it and landed with a conference rival.
Breaking down Denver's biggest question, best- and worst-case scenarios, and fantasy outlook.
All 12 teams were broadcast under DSG's regional sports network brand Bally Sports for this past season.
The Astros, Orioles and Braves had their seasons ended in wild-card sweeps. The Brewers avoided the same fate.