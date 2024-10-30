Gary Payton II hammers it home

Payton and the Saints had 15 magical seasons together, but the Broncos might have gotten the coach AND the best player from that deal.
Neither team put on much of a show. The Broncos were good enough to get a win, at least. They’re 4-3 this season, which is a testament to Sean Payton’s coaching.
Week 8 has come and gone. Time to set our sights for Week 9. Matt Harmon and Sal Vetri are back for another 'Data Dump Wednesday' by sharing 10 data points you need to know for Week 9 to maximize your fantasy lineups.
The Yankees scored 11 runs in Game 4 to fend off a sweep in this Fall Classic.
On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde look ahead to the premiere matchup of Week 10 between Ohio State and Penn State. They debate if Ryan Day or James Franklin has more pressure on their shoulders to win this matchup in Happy Valley.
Dan Titus debuts the Fantasy Basketball Vibe Check by taking a closer look at Cam Thomas making the leap and more.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 9 PPR tight end rankings.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 9 PPR running back rankings.
Flacco last played in Week 6 and has led Indianapolis to two wins this season.
Shohei Ohtani was limited as the Dodgers topped the Yankees to go up 3-0, but it didn't much matter.
The struggles of Aaron Judge and the Yankees' offense continued in a sorry excuse for a Fall Classic performance.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros react to the news that Manchester United sacked Erik ten Hag, review the MLS playoff matches from the weekend, and recap Barcelona's El Clásico victory.
A number of coaching mistakes were made that led to the Washington Commanders' miraculous win.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down the story of Week 8's Sunday action.
On National Tight Ends Day, more NFL players at the celebrated position scored touchdowns than in the unofficial holiday's first six years.
Reddick went from third to first on the final lap.
The Buffaloes are ranked for the first time since Week 4 of the 2023 season.
A very close call for Atlanta's Pitts as he appeared to ease up heading into the end zone.
The Jaguars punter had what could be the punt of the year, booming a 73-yard kick that pinned the Packers back at their 2-yard line.
Tua Tagovailoa has been out since a Week 2 concussion vs. the Buffalo Bills.