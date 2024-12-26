Gary Payton II with the big dunk

Kerr said after the game that an "elementary school referee" wouldn't have called the loose ball foul.
Wembanyama's 42 points and 18 rebounds weren't enough to lift the Spurs to victory at Madison Square Garden.
The Red Sox have rebuilt their rotation this winter but could still use a right-handed bat.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 17 PPR tight end rankings.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 17 PPR running back rankings.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 17 half-PPR flex rankings.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 17 running back rankings to kick off the 2024 season.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 17 PPR rankings for fantasy football.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 17 wide receiver rankings for half-PPR leagues.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 17 kicker rankings.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 17 quarterback rankings.
After a messy opening weekend, everybody has their own ideas on how to "fix" the playoff. Here's what's actually being considered behind closed doors.
The Wildcats dropped six spots this week after their 20-point loss to Ohio State.
The Eagles had the NFL's longest winning streak before Sunday.
Isaiah Hartenstein crashed directly into Marvin Bagley's knee under the hoop on Monday night.
If you took a nap this year, there’s a decent chance the sports world changed while you were asleep.
The Mets are bringing back Sean Manaea, who had a career year in 2024.
Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts investigates whether some surprising performances are sustainable.
Yes, the defense scored twice, and yes, the Giants are bad. But Penix's mobility means new concepts and a bigger playbook are now at Atlanta's fingertips. Here's how.
Replacing Kirk Cousins, Penix enjoyed the benefits of a strong run game and a swarming defense in a victory over the New York Giants.