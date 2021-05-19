Gary Sánchez's RBI double
Gary Sánchez doubles on a line drive to left filed, scoring Gio Urshela to cut the Yankees deficit to 3-2 in the 4th inning
As rumours of major change swirl around the Canucks, Daniel and Henrik Sedin are reportedly inching closer to joining Vancouver's front office.
The Maple Leafs and Oilers are clear favorites to advance in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Kyle Lowry says his family will play a large part in whether he'll remain with the Toronto Raptors next season.
General manager Steve Yzerman made the announcement Tuesday, giving Blashill a contract extension despite a five-year postseason drought.
Will we finally learn Derek Jeter's true feelings about Alex Rodriguez?
A crowd of 10,000 home supporters were allowed to attend the game following an easing of lockdown restrictions by the British government.
Canada's deputy chief public health officer doesn't see the country joining the U.S. in allowing fans into arenas during the NHL playoffs.
Is Tom Brady going to be the next Guy Fieri? We can't rule it out.
Henderson said on Tuesday she thinks golf can be played safely if social distancing is practised.
Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry discusses the ups and downs of this past season, his relationship with Masai Ujiri and what he's looking for in a new contract.
It's been more than three decades since the Winnipeg Jets and Edmonton Oilers last met in the playoffs, but the circumstances remain eerily similar.
During his end of season availability, Toronto Raptors forward Yuta Watanabe discusses how he improved this season, working with Nick Nurse and Kyle Lowry and his summertime plans.
Arjan Bhullar of Richmond, B.C., was declared the mixed martial arts heavyweight champion of the world, becoming the first person of South Asian descent to win the title.
The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.
With the Premier League and Serie A winding down, four games could dictate next year's Champions League races.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Anthony DeSclafani gave up one run over seven good innings, Alex Dickerson hit a three-run homer and the San Francisco Giants beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 on Tuesday night. DeSclafani (4-1), who signed with the Giants after five seasons in Cincinnati, was outstanding in his first appearance back at Great American Ball Park, scattering six hits and striking out seven. Jake McGee pitched the ninth and got the Reds in order for his 11th save. Brandon Crawford also homered for the NL West-leading Giants, who took the first two of the four-game set with the Reds. Luis Castillo (1-6) struck out 11 through five innings and gave up three runs, all on Dickerson's homer. With Crawford and Mauricio Dubón on base in the Giants fourth, Castillo threw a 1-1 changeup that Dickerson hit over the fence in right-center. Dickerson also doubled and singled. Jesse Winker led off the game with home run for the Reds, but they couldn't get another runner past second base until Nick Castellanos homered in the eighth off reliever Zack Littell. TRAINER'S ROOM Giants: 2B Wilmer Flores left the game in the second inning with tightness in his right hamstring. ... 1B Brandon Belt missed a third straight game with tightness in his left side. He is day to day. Reds: The absence of two key players due to injuries caused another ripple in an infield already struggling defensively. Mike Moustakas was held out of the starting lineup for a fourth game with a heel contusion, and Nick Senzel was out with a sore knee and other minor injuries. Moustakas, the regular third baseman, had been playing first base with Joey Votto sidelined, and outfielder Senzel had been at third. UP NEXT LHP Wade Miley (4-3), who threw a no-hitter on May 7 but lasted only three innings in his last start Friday, will be on the mound for the Reds against Giants RHP Kevin Gausman. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy Mitch Stacy, The Associated Press
The Pirates star left his mark.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 14 points, 21 rebounds and nine assists, and the short-handed Indiana Pacers routed the Charlotte Hornets 144-117 in the Eastern Conference’s first play-in game Tuesday night. Led by Sabonis and Doug McDermott, who scored 16 of his 21 points in the first quarter, the ninth-seeded Pacers snapped a franchise-worst nine-game losing streak in the postseason. They also moved within one victory of making a sixth consecutive playoff appearance. Indiana will visit the loser of Tuesday's other play-in game, No. 7 Boston against No. 8 Washington, on Thursday. It was Indiana's first postseason win since a blowout victory against Cleveland in April 2018. And the Pacers won this one despite losing forward Caris LeVert to the league's health and safety protocol. Charlotte was led by Miles Bridges with 18 points and former Indiana University star Cody Zeller with 17. The Hornets finished the season with six straight losses. The difference: Indiana's playoff experience, which showed right from the start. With McDermott leading the charge, Indiana started 7 of 11 from 3-point range, continually beat the Hornets to loose balls and stayed in front of Charlotte on defense. Indiana pulled out to a 23-9 lead, and then extended the margin 40-24 after one, 69-45 at halftime and 76-45 early in the third quarter. The Hornets were never close after the opening minutes. The Pacers finished 16 of 35 on 3s and shot 55.2% from the field overall. TIP-INS Hornets: Terry Rozier had 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Malik Monk added 13 points. ... LaMelo Ball had 14 points and four rebounds in his postseason debut. ... Rozier and Devonte’ Graham each finished the regular season among the league’s top 15 in 3s made, but the Hornets were just 12 for 40 from deep against the Pacers. ... Charlotte's last postseason win came in April 2016 when it beat Miami. ... The Hornets have lost three straight postseason games when they could have advanced. Pacers: Sabonis had a franchise-record nine triple-doubles in the regular season, four in May. ... T.J. McConnell had 17 points, five rebounds and four steals. Oshae Brissett scored 23 points, and Justin Holiday had 12. ... Goga Bitadze had 14 points and 10 rebounds. ... McDermott has scored in double figures in a career-best 14 straight games. ... The Pacers have won four of their last six. ... Indiana finished the regular season with the best road record in the East at 21-15. INJURY REPORT The Pacers won despite missing LeVert, starting center Myles Turner (right foot), starting forward T.J. Warren (left foot) and key backup Jeremy Lamb (left knee). Malcolm Brogdon had 16 points and eight assists in his first game back since injuring his right hamstring April 29. Charlotte played without Gordon Hayward (sprained right foot) and Cody Martin (sprained left ankle). UP NEXT The Pacers travel to Boston or Washington on Thursday, with the winner claiming the East's final playoff spot. Charlotte heads home for the offseason. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Michael Marot, The Associated Press