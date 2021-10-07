Gary Harris with a 2-pointer vs the New Orleans Pelicans
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Gary Harris (Orlando Magic) with a 2-pointer vs the New Orleans Pelicans, 10/06/2021
Gary Harris (Orlando Magic) with a 2-pointer vs the New Orleans Pelicans, 10/06/2021
NBA players who refuse to get vaccinated could face steep penalties for breaching quarantine north of the border.
The Toronto Maple Leafs should make the Stanley Cup playoffs but it won't be an easy ride alongside Florida, Tampa and Boston.
Ross Atkins remains noncommittal about the possibility of bringing back free agents Robbie Ray and Marcus Semien.
Signing with the Raptors was a "no-brainer" for Justin Champagnie.
Both the Buffalo Sabres and their now-former captain are reportedly optimistic that a deal for Eichel can be worked out soon.
It was revealed last month that embattled Sharks forward Evander Kane was under NHL investigation for violating COVID protocols. Now we know why.
What does Lehner going to Twitter to air his concerns about Jack Eichel say about the resources available to the NHLPA to handle players' issues?
Kyrie Irving missed his second practice with the Nets on Wednesday, as he is still unvaccinated against the coronavirus.
“Players will join together in solidarity at the center circle for one minute in recognition of the six years it took for Mana, Sinead and all those who fought for too long to be heard."
The Pacific Division is weak enough that Vancouver can make a push for the third postseason birth.
The Pats and Gilmore are parting ways.
This apology reportedly comes days after Meyer cancelled a team meeting to deal with the fallout of his viral video.
The latest early exit, an AL wild-card game loss Tuesday night to the rival Red Sox, starkly highlighted the how the Yankees have failed to capitalize on ... well, being the Yankees.
Three props prior to Dodgers-Cardinals on Wednesday night.
Does Quinn Hughes' six-year deal with the Canucks worth $7.85M per season give an indication of Rielly's value on the market, or will the 27-year-old command more if he hits free-agency?
After Robin Lehner spoke out on the subject, Tom Sestito claims the amount of Toradol and Ambien he was given during his NHL career was "insane."
The NHL's weakest division should produce one of hockey's most exciting playoff races, with the Canucks and Flames in the thick of it.
Week 5 in the NFL brings two heavyweight showdowns in the AFC, as well as the lone remaining undefeated team facing a tough divisional test.
TORONTO — McLeod Bethel-Thompson threw two TD strikes while Dexter McCoil Sr. and Chris Edwards both returned interceptions for touchdowns during a wild third quarter as the Toronto Argonauts defeated the Ottawa Redblacks 35-16 on Wednesday night. All four scoring plays came in a 27-point third for Toronto (5-3), which improved to 4-0 at home this season. There were 6,788 in attendance at BMO Field. McCoil Sr. corralled a Caleb Evans pass tipped by defensive lineman Cordarro Law and took it back
Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler joins Yahoo Sports’ Fantasy Expert Liz Loza to discuss the rookie quarterback with the biggest fantasy upside. They'll examine the long-term value of WR/RB Cordarelle Patterson, WR A.J. Green, and TE Dawson Knox. Then Austin’s real life QB1 joins the show to dish on dominating the AFC West, avoiding the Browns pass rush, and how fantasy football created a special family moment.