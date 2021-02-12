Gary Clark with a dunk vs the Golden State Warriors
VANCOUVER — Mark Giordano had a goal and an assist Thursday, helping the Calgary Flames to a 3-1 victory over the slumping Vancouver Canucks. It was a better showing for the Canucks (6-11-0), who outshot the visitors 34-26 but ultimately dropped their sixth game in a row. Andrew Mangiapane and Johnny Gaudreau also scored for Calgary (7-5-1), and Sean Monahan had a pair of assists. Brock Boeser responded for the Canucks with a second-period tally set up by Elias Pettersson. Vancouver's Thatcher Demko stopped 23-of-26 shots and Jacob Markstrom had 33 saves to give Calgary its third win in a row. The Canucks pulled Demko for an extra attacker with more than two minutes on the clock, but couldn't get the puck past their former goaltender. Despite the final score, Vancouver tested Markstrom mightily on Thursday. One of the Swedish netminder's best saves of the night came midway through the second period when he robbed Nils Hoglander of a goal. Vancouver's rookie winger sniped a shot from the top of the face-off circle and Markstrom snatched the puck out of the air. Monahan helped give the Flames some breathing room 5:48 into the third. The centreman came out of the penalty box to collect the puck in the neutral zone, and dished it to Gaudreau. Gaudreau hustled down the ice on a breakaway and popped a shot up past Demko glove side to put Calgary up 3-1. Mangiapane regained the lead for the Flames midway through the second frame with a blast that careened off Vancouver defenceman Nate Schmidt and into the Canucks net. The goal extended Mangiapane's point streak to four games. He has three goals and two assists across the stretch. Vancouver's lone goal came 6:31 into the second period. Pettersson deftly stick handled around Milan Lucic and slid a slick pass up the boards to Boeser, who put a backhanded shot on net. Markstrom stopped the first buck but Boeser collected his own rebound and shovelled it in behind the goalie's skate to knot the score at 1-1. Both Boeser and Pettersson are riding five-game points streaks, with each registering two goals and three assists. The Flames opened the scoring late in the first. Vancouver had just killed off a penalty when Monahan sent Giordano a long pass from the goal line. The Flames captain unleashed a rocket, catching Demko out of position and sailing the puck into a yawning net. A short thank video for Markstrom, Chris Tanev and Josh Leivo played on the big screen midway through the first period, eliciting stick taps from the Canucks' bench. The trio played for the Canucks last season before signing with the Flames in free agency and Thursday marked their first game back in Vancouver. NOTES: Vancouver's Justin Bailey left the game early in the second period after being run into the boards hard by Lucic. The winger was hunched over as he headed straight down the tunnel. It was later announced he would not return due to an upper-body injury. … Canucks centre Jay Beagle played in his 600th NHL game. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2021. Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press
NASHVILLE — The first game-winning goal of Dante Fabbro’s career came in dramatic fashion. Fabbro scored with 59.2 seconds remaining to give the Nashville Predators a 3-2 victory over the struggling Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. Ryan Ellis and Matt Duchene also scored and Pekka Rinne made 24 saves for Nashville, which snapped a three-game losing streak. “Pekka has given us a chance to win every night,” Predators coach John Hynes said. “Fortunately tonight we were able to find a way to win and reward the effort. What he’s doing is making big saves at big times.” Robby Fabbri and Marc Staal had the goals for Detroit, which has lost 10 of 11. “Frustrating for sure at this point,” coach Jeff Blashill said. “I thought we put ourselves in position to win another hockey game and we didn’t finish it. That’s the step we need to learn to take.” As the clock dipped just below a minute in the third period, Fabbro sent a wrist shot from the right point through traffic that beat Detroit goalie Thomas Greiss on the stick side aided by a screen from Nashville winger Viktor Arvidsson. “I’ve got to get it by that first guy and I was able to do that,” Fabbro said. “Great screen in front. I wouldn’t say it was a hard shot by any means, but just get it there and hopefully something good happens out of it.” Greiss finished with 20 saves. Ellis scored the game’s first goal at 14:58 of the opening period. With the Predators on a power play, Filip Forsberg had the puck in the right circle and slid a cross-ice pass to Ellis in the left circle, where he fired a one-timer into the virtually open net behind Greiss. Forsberg and Predators captain Roman Josi each had a pair of assists. Fabbri spoiled Nashville’s hope of getting out of the first with a lead when his wrist shot from the left circle beat Rinne just inside the far post with 34.4 seconds left in the period. “I’m feeling good,” Rinne said. “I feel like I’ve felt good since the training camp. Obviously, I want to show it on the ice and play well and get wins for this team.” The game looked as though it was headed into the third tied at 1 after a mostly sleepy second, but in the last minute of the middle frame the teams traded goals 14 seconds apart. Duchene gave Nashville another brief lead at 19:19, but Staal answered right back at 19:33 to tie it again. INJURIES MOUNT Nashville added two names to its growing list of injured players. Predators defenceman Mattias Ekholm and forward Mathieu Olivier were placed on injured reserve, joining defenceman Luca Sbisa and forwards Brad Richardson and Ryan Johansen. Ekholm, who missed Monday’s game against Tampa Bay due to the birth of his second child, returned to the lineup for Tuesday’s second half of the back-to-back series with the Lightning but did not play in the third period. He is sidelined with a lower-body injury. CENTURY MARK It was the 100th regular-season matchup between the teams. Nashville and Detroit are reunited in the same division due to the NHL’s realignment this season. The Red Wings and Predators were Central Division foes from the time Nashville entered the NHL in 1998 until Detroit moved to the Eastern Conference when the league realigned for the 2013-14 season. The teams have also met in the playoffs on three occasions, all in Western Conference quarterfinal series. Detroit won the first two matchups in 2004 and 2008, with Nashville taking the series in 2012. POWER PLAY STRUGGLING After coming up empty in four opportunities with the man advantage Thursday night, the Red Wings have not scored a power-play goal in their last seven games. They are 0 for 20 during the current drought and have just four power-play goals in 15 games this season. “We still go over the boards trying to score,” Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin said. “We care about it a lot. We talk about it every day we’re at the rink. It’s a lot of the conversation. We have to keep it simple. We have to get it set up. Tonight we did a good job of entries, we just didn’t execute in the zone.” Detroit entered Thursday with the NHL’s second-worst power play success rate at 9.3%, ahead of only Minnesota’s 7.1%. WHAT’S NEXT The teams complete their two-game set Saturday night in Nashville. Jim Diamond, The Associated Press
CHICAGO — When Mikko Koivu announced his retirement Tuesday, it created an opportunity for Kevin Stenlund to take on a more regular role with the Columbus Blue Jackets. So far, so good. Stenlund capped Columbus' big third period with the game-winning goal with 1:14 left, and the Blue Jackets stopped Chicago’s three-game win streak with a 6-5 victory over the Blackhawks on Thursday night. “It was a big confidence boost for me,” Stenlund said. Boone Jenner, Jack Roslovic and Michael Del Zotto also scored in the third as Columbus won for the third time in four games. Cam Atkinson collected his franchise-record 15th career short-handed goal and three assists, and Roslovic also scored in the second. The 24-year-old Stenlund has two goals and three assists in four games this year. But he is in line for more playing time after Koivu decided to retire during his 16th NHL season. “He's been on the outside, waiting for his opportunity,” coach John Tortorella said. “Practicing and taxi squad roster, all that stuff, and he gets an opportunity.” Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat each had a goal and two assists for Chicago, which dropped to 4-2-1 at home. Rookie defencemen Ian Mitchell and Nicolas Beaudin each scored their first NHL goal 56 seconds apart in the second period. Pius Suter also scored for the Blackhawks. “Just got to learn how to close out those games,” Kane said. Chicago led 4-2 after Kane sent a wrist shot past a screened Joonas Korpisalo for a power-play goal 29 seconds into the third. But Columbus responded with two goals in 80 seconds. First, Jenner slammed home a rebound from right in front for his fourth. Then Roslovic got his second of the game when he beat Kevin Lankinen from the bottom of the right circle 7:59 into the period. “We did little things as the game went on that gave them momentum and to their credit they capitalized on their chances,” Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton said. After DeBrincat got the lead back for the Blackhawks at 13:05, the Blue Jackets bounced back again. Atkinson banged a shot off the cross bar and Del Zotto knocked it in for the tying goal with 2:41 to go. Then Stenlund put Columbus ahead to stay with his eighth goal in 40 career regular-season games. “We still had some breakdowns. We still gave up some chances,” Tortorella said. “But I just liked the way we made some plays.” Beaudin committed a costly turnover in the first period, and Columbus turned the miscue into Atkinson's fourth goal at 12:10. Atkinson poked the puck away from Beaudin near the blue line, got it back and beat Lankinen from the high slot for a 1-0 lead. It was Atkinson's third short-handed goal of the season and No. 15 for his career, snapping a tie with Rick Nash for the franchise record. He also scored a short-handed goal on a penalty shot during Monday night's 3-2 victory over Carolina. “I don't know. It seems like short-handed goals are easier for me to come by right now,” a chuckling Atkinson said. INJURIES The Blackhawks played without defenceman Connor Murphy and forward Andrew Shaw. Murphy could be sidelined for two weeks with a right hip injury, and Shaw was placed on injured reserve after entering the concussion protocol. MAKING MOVES Elvis Merzlikins was activated from injured reserve and served as the backup for Korpisalo. Merzlikins, 26, had been sidelined by an upper-body injury since he got hurt during practice on Feb. 3. Columbus also recalled defenceman Andrew Peeke from its taxi squad. Peeke, who turns 23 on March 17, recorded an assist while playing 17:40 in his first game of the season, replacing Dean Kukan in the lineup. WORTH NOTING Mitchell and Beaudin became the first pair of defencemen to score their first NHL goals within a minute of each other since Mickey Volcan and Stuart Smith for the Hartford Whalers on Jan. 14, 1981. UP NEXT The teams play again on Saturday night. ___ Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jay Cohen, The Associated Press
MONTREAL — After starting the season on long-term injured reserve and missing the first month of action, Mike Smith wanted to make sure he was well prepared when he finally returned to the Edmonton Oilers crease. So far so good for the veteran netminder, who picked up a shutout in just his second start of the campaign. Smith made 38 stops as the Oilers beat the suddenly struggling Montreal Canadiens 3-0 Thursday. The 38-year-old picked up the 40th shutout of his career, and his first against Montreal. Smith is now 2-0 on the season after posting a 3-1 win over Ottawa in his season debut Monday. "You want to come back and not feel like you've missed a beat," Smith said. "Obviously the first two games have gone really well for me, I felt like I was prepared for these games. When you feel like you're prepared, usually things go your way." Jujhar Khaira, Darnell Nurse and Tyson Barrie scored for Edmonton (9-7-0), which won its third straight game — and six of its last seven — and finished 3-1 on its four-game road trip. Montreal goaltender Jake Allen made 28 saves, many of them difficult, in a losing cause. The Canadiens (8-4-2) have three losses, all coming at home, over their last four games. One of the most offensively potent teams at the start of the season, the Habs have managed just six goals over that span. "Our game has gone down a notch," Montreal coach Claude Julien said. "Our quick transition isn't quite there. "You don't want to panic, you want to do the little things right, and the little things right eventually play in your favour. Right now there's a bit of frustration that's really hurting us more than it's helping us." Edmonton was 1-for-3 on the power play, while Montreal was 0-for-1. The Canadiens applied more of the offensive pressure early in the game — including a Nick Suzuki breakaway that Smith stopped — but the Oilers struck first when Khaira scored 11:13 into the first period. Khaira picked up a pass from Josh Archibald through the feet of Jeff Petry and beat Allen. Khaira, who was waived and sent to the team's taxi squad at the start of the season, now has five points (two goals, three assists) in seven games. "JJ, he's a powerful man," Oilers coach Dave Tippett said. "He's strong on the puck, he's really good down low in our zone, and it's nice to see him get rewarded with a goal with the work he's putting in." Khaira's goal seemed to energize the Oilers, who had several good chances to increase their lead. Allen made big saves on Alex Chaisson and Kyle Turris, while Barrie rang a shot off the post. Nurse was credited with his sixth goal of the season 1:27 into the second period. Allen saved the defenceman's initial shot, but Montreal captain Shea Weber inadvertently put the puck in the net when his clearing attempt deflected off teammate Phillip Danault. "There's been puck luck going the other way, so it's nice to see you get back a few of those," Tippett said. Barrie made it 3-0 when he ripped a shot past Allen from the blue line with the Oilers on a power play at 4:44 of the third period. Edmonton was coming off a 3-2 win at Ottawa on Tuesday in which superstar forwards McDavid and Leon Draisaitl were held off the scoresheet for the first time in 11 games. McDavid was held scoreless again, while Draisaitl picked up an assist on Barrie's goal. There was a scary moment in the second period when Montreal forward Paul Byron was hit in the head by a slapshot from Habs defenceman Joel Edmundson. Byron went to the Canadiens dressing room but returned to the game shortly after. The opening face off was pushed back an hour after Edmonton forward Jesse Puljujarvi was placed on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list. A player on the protocol list does not necessarily have COVID-19. The NHL has postponed 35 games so far this season, but none yet in the all-Canadian North Division. "It's been going on for a while, between the bubble and coming into the season," Tippett said of COVID-19's affect on the NHL. "It's part of our world now so you almost get numb to it. "It's part of what we're dealing with not just in hockey, but as a world right now, so it becomes less of a factor. You do what you have to do, follow the protocols and go about your business." The Oilers are off until Monday, when they will play the first of two home dates with Winnipeg. The Canadiens will face the NHL-leading Maple Leafs in Toronto on Saturday. NOTES: Nurse's sixth goal moved him into a tie with Petry for the league lead among defenceman. ... The Oilers lead the league with 13 goals from defencemen. ... The last time McDavid was held pointless in back-to-back games was Dec. 18 and Dec. 20, 2019. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2021. The Canadian Press Note to readers: This s a corrected story. A previous version had the incorrect records for the teams.
DALLAS — Nino Niederreiter scored the tiebreaking goal about four minutes into the third period and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Thursday night, their third win this season against the defending Western Conference champions. Niederreiter went in on a breakaway off a long pass from Dougie Hamilton and got goaltender Anton Khudobin leaning to the right before scoring to his left. Warren Foegele added a goal in the final minute. Jordan Staal and Sebastian Aho both had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes. Joe Pavelski scored his eighth of the year for Dallas, which has only one win its last seven games since sweeping a four-game homestand to open the season. The Stars lost on back-to-back days at the end of January in Carolina, including a shootout. James Reimer made 34 saves for the Hurricanes and has won all three against Dallas. Khudobin stopped 27 shots while playing for the first time in three games. He was disciplined and didn't dress Sunday, a day after being late for practice. Rookie goalie Jake Oettinger made consecutive starts for the first time in his NHL career, stopping a total of 60 shots in back-to-back 2-1 overtime losses at home to the Chicago Blackhawks. Dallas scored three times in the second period, including Pavelski's one-timer on a 5-on-3 power play, but also had a goal taken off the board when Carolina challenged and replays showed the Stars were clearly offside. The Hurricanes tied the game at 3 with 27 seconds left in the second period when Brock McGinn extended his goal streak to four games by scoring on a long rebound. Staal was falling down when he swiped Andrei Svechnikov's pass into the net for a 2-1 lead earlier in the period, and had both elbows on the ice when pumping his arms to celebrate his goal. That was only 30 seconds after the Stars tied the game on Mark Pysyk's first goal. Pysyk followed his own shot and poked home the rebound. Roope Hintz thought he had the Stars even again after knocking in the rebound of Jason Robertson’s attempted wraparound. That was the goal that was challenged, but it was 2-2 only 23 seconds later when Hintz scored on a hard charge and a pass from Denis Gurianov. Staal assisted on Aho's power-play goal in the first period with a nifty backhand pass. Staal had his back to the net when delivered a no-look pass to Aho in the right circle. Hintz had a shot just over two minutes into the game that skimmed over the top of Reimer's glove and ricocheted off and over the crossbar. RADS INJURED Dallas placed forward Alexander Radulov on injured reserve. He missed his third game in a row because of a lower-body injury. SOME FANS IN THE SEATS Carolina, in its 11th game, played before fans for the first time this season. The reduced-capacity attendance was 3,687, the smallest crowd in the Stars' seven home games. The usual hockey capacity is 18,532 at the American Airlines Center, where twice attendance has topped out at 4,214 this season. WHAT’S NEXT The teams play again Saturday night, which will leave the Stars halfway through an eight-game homestand — their longest of the season. ___ More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Stephen Hawkins, The Associated Press
WINNIPEG — Connor Hellebuyck led the Winnipeg Jets to yet another win this season over the Ottawa Senators. Hellebuyck stopped 41 shots -- 18 in a scoreless first period -- to anchor Winnipeg's 5-1 victory over Ottawa on Thursday night. The Jets (8-4-1) improved to 4-0 against the Senators (2-12-1) with the two teams set to square off again Saturday. "I got into a rhythm, I got into it early," Hellebuyck said. "The guys were keeping them to the outside allowing me to see a lot of the shots, which is great for my position. "They got a lot of shots but I thought we controlled where they were coming from and we handled the rebounds . . . so yeah they got a big number there but I felt like our team kind of controlled it well." Winnipeg took control of the contest with second-period goals from Paul Stastny, Nikolaj Ehlers and Blake Wheeler. "I thought we got the puck deep and we killed their momentum," Hellebuyck said. "We killed where they wanted to go with the puck and then we created some battles which we came out on top of. "It was getting the puck to stop moving then jump on them." Mathieu Perreault and Neal Pionk both scored in the third for Winnipeg. Josh Norris scored the lone goal for Ottawa, which outshot Winnipeg 42-26. Ottawa was minus defenceman Artem Zub, who was out for "precautionary reasons" after an inconclusive COVID-19 test. The Senators said prior to the contest Zub's inconclusive test result came back Thursday after testing negative Wednesday. Josh Brown dressed in Zub's place. Zub, a 25-year-old rookie, has played six games with Ottawa, recording two assists. Following the game Senators head coach D.J. Smith confirmed that Zub’s test Thursday was negative and that he will be able to return to the team Friday. The NHL has postponed 35 games this season, but the seven Canadian teams in the North Division have yet to see their schedule interrupted. Ottawa controlled a scoreless first, outshooting Winnipeg 18-6. The Jets went ahead 1-0 just eight seconds into the second when Stastny registered his third of the season. "You need to watch Ottawa play regularly to fully appreciate their game," Jets head coach Paul Maurice said. "They play real hard, real fast and they're a good team, they're a tough out. "So you have to stay in the game, you have to stay in the fight. Our goaltender was outstanding in the first period and we weren't and then we got better." Ehlers gave Winnipeg a 2-0 advantage with his ninth of the year. He deflected a Dylan DeMelo blast from the point past Ottawa goalie Matt Murray at 7:53. DeMelo was originally credited with the goal before an official scoring change. DeMelo, a former Senator, said there was a simple explanation for Winnipeg's improved play in the second. "We moved our feet, plain and simple, more of a north game instead of east-west," he said. "Just being direct and keeping it simple. "That's how we have to play and when we get away from that it's very evident what happens. We've got a lot of speed and a lot of guys who can make good plays but it starts with moving your feet and when you move your feet things start to open up." DeMelo also had praise for his former team. "I think they're definitely going the right way," he said. "It will probably take some time with their young guys, obviously that learning curve. "But if they play like that every night I'm sure they can live with the mistakes . . . they gave us a tough game, they're no pushover. Their record maybe doesn't speak for how they play and how hard they play. We're in for a tough one again Saturday." Wheeler made it 3-0 with an unassisted power-play goal at 19:34, his fourth of the season. But as the period ended Murray appeared to be shaken up and wasn't on the bench to start the third as backup Marcus Hogberg went in goal. "It was more precautionary," Smith said. "They're doing some tests and we'll see (Friday morning) how he is. "We're hopeful (Murray) will be good but if not, we'll have to look at the options." Perreault beat Hogberg at 2:58 to put Winnipeg ahead 4-0 with his second of the year. Norris scored Ottawa's goal at 11:42, his third, before Pionk countered with his first of the season at 13:45. This report by The Canadian Press was first published February 11, 2021. The Canadian Press
HOUSTON — Jimmy Butler had a triple-double with 27 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists and the Miami Heat overcame a slow start to beat the slumping Houston Rockets 101-94 on Thursday night. Miami won its fourth straight and handed Houston its fourth loss in a row. The winning streak comes after the Heat lost seven of their previous eight. “We’re just gaining more and more confidence," Butler said. “We know what we’re capable of and we know what we want to do." Butler had his first triple-double of the season and 10th overall. The Heat came close to having two players with triple-doubles, with Bam Adebayo finishing with 10 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists before fouling out with about a minute left. Miami trailed by 13 in the first half, but used a big run and great defence in the third to take a 12-point lead into the fourth quarter. They remained up by 12 after a dunk by Adebayo before Houston used a 9-0 run to get to 97-94 with less than a minute to go. The Heat missed two shots after that but got the rebound both times, with Butler grabbing the second one. He was fouled and made two free throws with 10 seconds to go and the Heat added two more free throws in the final seconds to secure the win. “It wasn’t a beautiful game by any means... but we found a way to grind it out and get the win," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. Miami's last three games have been decided by seven points or fewer. “I’ve seen some great development of mental toughness and grit," Spoelstra said. “Unfortunately some of our best games have been losses on the road, but that develops this grit. It doesn’t happen overnight." John Wall and Eric Gordon led the Rockets with 17 points each. “We just missed a lot of shots and they made shots," Wall said. “We just have to do a better job of closing out quarters... and I have to do better as a leader of this team." Miami pushed the lead to 15 on a 3-pointer by Max Strus with about eight minutes to go before Houston used a 10-3 spurt to get within 88-80 three minutes later. Strus had a career-high 21 points and tied a career mark with five 3s. “I’m happy for Max... he had just as much to do with us winning as I did," Butler said, after brushing off talk about his triple-double. A 3-pointer by John Wall got the Rockets within seven not long after that, but Miami scored the next five points to pull away again — 95-83. The Heat used a 12-0 run to take a 70-59 lead in the third quarter and limited the Rockets to just 10 points in the quarter. TIP-INS Heat: The team learned shortly before game time that Tyler Herro would not be available in accordance with the NBA’s health and safety protocols, which would mean he either tested positive, had an inconclusive test or was flagged because contact tracing data suggested that he may have been exposed to someone else positive for COVID-19. The Heat were scheduled to fly to Salt Lake City later Thursday night. It was not immediately clear if Herro would be cleared to fly with his team there, if he would remain behind in Houston, or return to Miami. If Herro is forced to stay behind, it might only mean they didn’t get a new test result back. Rockets: Christian Wood missed his fourth straight game with a sprained right ankle. ... DeMarcus Cousins had 16 points and 11 rebounds. UP NEXT Heat: Play the second game of a seven-game trip at Utah on Saturday. Rockets: Begin a three-game trip at New York on Saturday night. ___ AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds contributed to this report. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Kristie Riekn, The Associated Press