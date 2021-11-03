Gary Bettman's 'growth' of the NHL not all it appears

The NHL has grown in financial terms under Gary Bettman's tenure as commissioner but look beyond the traditional hockey fanbase and you find a different story, where many don't feel welcome to participate as players or fans.



On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian, Sam, Avry and Omar discuss:



- Erosion of trust in the NHL

- Why hockey culture is broken

- The NHL's treatment of Rick Westhead

- Whether Gary Bettman's growth of the game is everything it's made out to be

- Media complicity

- You can't fix a problem unless you acknowledge it