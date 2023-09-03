Garver's three-run homer (14)
Mitch Garver smacks a three-run home run in the bottom of the first inning to put Texas on the board
Former UFC star Paige VanZant reveals her OnlyFans site made more money in one day than her entire fighting career (including UFC) combined.
DENVER (AP) — Initial X-rays showed Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen fractured his right middle finger in a 13-9 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Friday night, manager John Schneider said. Jansen was struck by a foul ball on his right hand during Nolan Jones’ at-bat in the bottom of the sixth inning. Alejandro Kirk pinch hit for him in the seventh. “It’s a pretty freak injury, and it seems like those are coming in bunches right now,” Schneider said. Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette and
DENVER (AP) — Brenton Doyle hit a three-run triple in a four-run fifth inning, Charlie Blackmon had three hits and three RBIs on his bobblehead night, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-7 on Saturday. Doyle’s two-out triple gave the Rockies a 7-5 lead and Blackmon followed with an RBI single as the Rockies broke a four-game losing streak and won for just the second time in their last 12 games. “They were throwing me a lot of off-speed and I got a good fastball up in the zone,
CLEVELAND (AP) — With a limited budget, the Guardians surprised many people around baseball when they claimed pitchers Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo López and Matt Moore off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels this week. Cleveland manager Terry Francona was one of them, even after being given a heads up by team president Chris Antonetti and general manager Mike Chernoff. “They told me we might be adding somebody, so I went to sleep Wednesday thinking something might happen,” Francona said Friday. “Nev
The defending champion had to dip into his armoury of explosive winners to finally see off the British number two inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.
JAKARTA, Indonesia — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points, including going 14-of-16 at the free-throw line, as Canada fended off Spain 88-85 on Sunday at the FIBA men's basketball World Cup. Canada advances to the international tournament's quarterfinals with the win and has clinched a spot at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Canadians will face Slovenia on Wednesday in the playoffs. Dillon Brooks played solid defence and had 24 points for Canada (4-1), while Gilgeous-Alexander added seven assis
The family's eldest daughter threw the ceremonial first pitch ahead of Friday's home game in Los Angeles
Check out how Twitter reacted to Ciryl Gane's flawless TKO win at UFC Paris.
This comes after Biles won her record-breaking eighth national title at the championships in San Jose, California, last weekend
Several members of the Royals’ 2015 World Series championship team said the bond they had (and still have) is unusual in Major League Baseball.
MADRID (AP) — Spain's government began a move to oust suspended soccer chief Luis Rubiales, who ended a week of silence on Friday by insisting he was the victim of a smear campaign. Rubiales has come in for a storm of criticism and calls for his resignation for his behavior during and after Spain's recent Women’s World Cup triumph in Sydney. He kissed player Jenni Hermoso on the lips without consent and grabbed his crotch in a lewd victory gesture. On Friday, a Spanish government legal panel han
Heat bypasses stretch provision with Lowry. What it means
Kevin Brotz at Florida Gator Hunting was in awe when they realized they were after a massive gator. It could be the second largest in Florida history.
For the first time in 25 years, Italy is going to the quarterfinals of the Basketball World Cup. Latvia is going for the first time ever, and Serbia is on its way there as well. So is Canada — which ousted defending champion Spain to claim the last spot. The final spots in the knockout round were decided Sunday, with Italy, Latvia, Canada and Serbia grabbing their quarterfinal spots. Slovenia, Germany, Lithuania and the U.S. all qualified on Friday. And Lithuania pulled off a stunner on Sunday,
Full list of current WWE Champions, including Universal, Intercontinental, Women's, US, Tag Team, and more across Raw, SmackDown and NXT.
NEW YORK (AP) — If Shohei Ohtani has a second Tommy John surgery, it’s possible his recovery might be more difficult than the first — but not a given. “My first one, my rehab was pretty tough and I never felt 100%," Chicago Cubs pitcher Jameson Taillon said. "People would come up to me and ask me, ‘Hey, dude, what should I expect after getting Tommy John?’ I’d be like: To never feel good ever again. "My second one was just like a new arm.” Ohtani tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right e
Verstappen sat behind Carlos Sainz for 14 of the 51 laps at Monza’s Temple of Speed before fighting his way past.
After SummerSlam, it's time for Payback 2023, including Becky Lynch vs Trish Stratus and Seth Rollins vs Shinsuke Nakamura.
The Briton admitted he was “totally at fault” for the incident on lap 41 at Monza.
Mark Schlereth on his outlook for the Cowboys following the Trey Lance trade, “They’ll get in the playoffs, and they’ll s*** in their helmets like they do every year.”