Garrett Temple sets up the nice finish

Harbaugh has done nothing but build winners at every single one of his coaching spots, and the Chargers (7-3) appear to be next on his résumé.
Gil replaced Gerrit Cole in the Yankees' rotation during spring training, then did his best Gerrit Cole impression.
Skenes is the first Pirate to win the award since Jason Bay in 2004.
Vincent Goodwill and ESPN's Chris Herring go through the biggest surprises in the NBA about one month into the season. Can anyone catch Jokic for MVP? Is it time for the Bucks to trade Giannis? Are the Cavaliers really this good?
Athletic director Arthur Johnson said "Our expectation is to compete for American Athletic Conference titles." The Owls were 9-25 in 34 games under Drayton.
In the NFC, essentially three playoff spots remain up for grabs with six teams vying for them.
Survive six teams on bye with the help of these Week 12 waiver pickups from analyst Andy Behrens.
Just 31 teams have been eliminated from bowl contention.
Week 11's Sunday slate is in the books and there were performances and injuries that will have long term fantasy implications. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to breakdown all the action and place the games in three categories: Games we care about the most, games we sort of care about and games that could have been an email.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon shares his thoughts on some of Sunday's key results from Week 11.
Yes, the game-winning field goal attempt was blocked. That shouldn't distract Chicago from encouraging signs in its first game post-Shane Waldron.
A group of tight ends who are only started in the most dire of circumstances showed out in Week 11. Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts breaks down their performances.
Doc Rivers was right. But the NBA does not care.
The Seahawks snapped a six-game losing skid against the 49ers on Sunday afternoon.
Bowers is fulfilling expectations as a top NFL tight end in his rookie season.
Caleb Williams and the Bears' offense came alive, but a late special teams error prevented them from snapping the losing streak against their bitter rival.
The 98-yard touchdown pass was the longest offensive play in the NFL season, but it wasn't the longest play in Titans history.
The Patrick Mahomes-Josh Allen rivalry saw a legendary chapter written on Sunday.
Belichick has spent the last few months appearing on every NFL show and podcast known to man, but his passion remains on the sideline.
The Cougars failed to score a second-half touchdown.