Garrett Temple with a block vs the Sacramento Kings

The 7-1 Packers will be without Aaron Rodgers for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs after the star quarterback tested positive for COVID-19. Rodgers’ diagnosis and subsequent NFL protocol revealed the fact that the Green Bay QB is unvaccinated, despite him stating that he was “immunized” in August. In Cleveland, Baker Mayfield responded to the accusatory Instagram post from Odell Beckham Jr.’s father in a rift between the Browns and the star receiver that appears to signal a breakup. Plus, the cruel twist Aaron Rodgers created for himself in this current COVID debacle.