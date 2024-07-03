Garrett Stubbs' two-run double
Garrett Stubbs hits a two-run double to left field, giving the Phillies a 2-0 lead in the top of the 2nd inning
Harper was named the leading vote-getter of the NL All-Star team hours earlier.
Reese tallied a career-high 19 rebounds and maintained her place as the WNBA's leading rebounder.
Hocevar spun Burton with 58 scheduled laps to go in Sunday's race at Nashville.
Mychal Thompson, who won two titles with the “Showtime” Lakers, really wanted his son in Los Angeles.
Dick Vitale underwent surgery to remove cancerous lymph nodes on Tuesday morning.
In today's edition: USMNT crashes out, the dawn of a new college sports era, Noah Lyles seeks four golds, and more.
The Vikings solved a QB question with J.J. McCarthy.
"This referee was awful ... It's literally embarrassing."
Vincent Goodwill and Sam Amick from The Athletic catch up on NBA free agency after the first day of movement, including Paul George leaving the Clippers to sign with the 76ers.
Portugal advances to face France in Friday's quarterfinal.
Craig Monroe has been absent from the broadcast booth since June 9.
Showdown between U.S. and Jamaica awaits in Paris.
Texas Rangers rookie Wyatt Langford shined on "Sunday Night Baseball," hitting for the cycle against the Baltmore Orioles.
Ng served as Marlins general manager for three seasons.
The 26-year-old 7-footer is coming off a breakout 2023-24 campaign that saw him average 7.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks in a career-high 25.3 minutes per game.
Bellingham scored two minutes from the end of regulation to send the game into extra time before Kane scored the game winner.
Verstappen didn't win Sunday, thanks to contact between the two drivers, but he still extended his points lead after Norris was forced to retire his car.
The Swiss will play the England/Slovakia winner, while Germany will face Spain or Georgia in the quarterfinals.
James is eligible to sign a three-year, $162 million maximum contract to return to the Lakers in free agency.
The former Olympian overcame an ailing hamstring to run the 100 hurdles at Trials for the first time in 12 years.