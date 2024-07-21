Garrett Stubbs' RBI single
Garrett Stubbs lofts an RBI single to right field, plating Edmundo Sosa to extend the Phillies' lead to 2-0 in the 2nd inning
Lando Norris pulled over with two laps to go for Oscar Piastri to take the lead.
Though it wasn't against Mike Tyson like he initially planned, Jake Paul got his win on Saturday night.
Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa went on the 10-day injured list with plantar fasciitis in his right foot. He sat out the 2024 All-Star Game with the injury.
Billy Horschel will be searching for his first major championship win on Sunday in Scotland.
Nadal's last title came at the 2022 French Open when he defeated Casper Ruud.
Several players took advantage of briefly benign conditions at Royal Troon, but the weather bit back as the leaders teed off.
Gray was the Nationals' lone All-Star representative last season.
Saban retired in January after winning six national titles with the Crimson Tide.
At the halfway mark of the British Open, Shane Lowry is in control.
In today's edition: MLB's second half begins, The Open's surprising leader, SEC football players' big payday, F1 is set up for an exciting second half, and more.
In June, Amari Cooper, Kyler Murray, Micah Parsons and Chidobe Awuzie all competed. But they weren't playing the game you think.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to the biggest headlines coming from SEC Media Days in Dallas, Texas.
In today's edition: The Open Championship, Caitlin Clark and Cavan Sullivan make history, the WNBA's month-long break, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo finally swims in the Seine, and more.
Cavan Sullivan debuted for the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday — in a league, MLS, that is much better prepared to usher him toward superstardom than it was with Freddy Adu two decades ago.
The son of LeBron James made his first Summer League 3-pointer, after 16 misses.
The Bulldogs missed out on a chance to defend their national title after losing to Alabama in the SEC title game.
The Americans will play South Sudan and Germany in London next before beginning their Olympic schedule.
There was no doubt about this one.
The U.S. women's national team spent its last three days before leaving for the Olympics in 100-degree heat in Washington D.C.
For our final 'Flip the Script' pod of the summer we go out with a bang. Fantasy Points' Dr. Edwin Porras joins Matt Harmon on the pod to identify who this year's Breece Hall could be: A player coming off an injury that becomes a draft day gem. The two look at the top QBs, RBs and WRs coming off an injury riddled 2023 season that are primed to bounce back and out kick their current ADPs.