Garrett Mitchell's bloop RBI double
Garrett Mitchell bloops a RBI double into left field, scoring Jake Bauers and extending the Brewers' lead to 6-4 in the 8th inning
Garrett Mitchell bloops a RBI double into left field, scoring Jake Bauers and extending the Brewers' lead to 6-4 in the 8th inning
Bowden Francis was three outs away from what would have been just the second no-hitter in Blue Jays history on Saturday afternoon.
The Commanders' first memorial for Sean Taylor, which looked similar to a department store mannequin, drew harsh criticism when it was first unveiled in 2022.
Russell Wilson appears to have won the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting quarterback job after only playing one series in his second preseason game.
Georgia Tech upset No. 10 Florida State in their Week 0 opener played in Dublin, Ireland. Aidan Birr kicked a 44-yard field goal with no time remaining for the win.
DaRon Bland had a league-high nine interceptions last season for the Cowboys.
With the 4-1 win, Chinese Taipei will face the winner of Texas vs. Florida in the LLWS championship on Sunday.
Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete-Crow Armstrong showed serious speed in running out an inside-the-park home run
Following Tennessee's first-ever national championship in baseball, the school rewarded coach Tony Vitello with a new contract that makes him the highest-paid coach in college baseball.
Head coach Matt Eberflus said Coleman was walking on his own.
The Longhorns lost a lot of key players to the NFL Draft and have already lost another to injury this preseason. But they have one of the nation's top QBs, plenty of veterans and a pliable schedule ahead of them this season.
The former LSU teammates had to quickly call off a bet over which one would win Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Ronald Acuña Jr. become the fourth player to achieve the milestone last year as rule changes resulted in more stolen base attempts.
Soto achieved a single-season career high of 36 home runs with a 5-RBI night as the Yankees routed the Guardians.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine talk their way through the late August NBA news cycle and list off their favorite under-the-radar moves from this NBA offseason.
Charles Robinson checks in from the road with info on quarterbacks, rookies, fantasy and a whole lot more.
Attles played 11 seasons for the Warriors, led them to an NBA championship as a coach and drafted Hall of Famer Chris Mullin as general manager.
After bringing back a ton of talent and adding some key pieces via the transfer portal, this may be Lane Kiffin's best team yet. The question is whether they'll finally realize their lofty ambitions.
The annual Thanksgiving week tournament is making its return to Maui with a stacked lineup after a year away due to the devastating Lahaina wildfires.
“We wouldn’t have offered him what we’ve offered him if we didn’t want him to be here.”
Johansen never played for the Flyers after being acquired at the March NHL trade deadline.