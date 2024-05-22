Garrett Hampson's RBI double
Garrett Hampson hits a RBI double to left field, scoring Freddy Fermin and extending the Royals' lead to 2-0
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about Oneil Cruz's smashing night at the dish, Kyle Tucker and Shohei Ohtani leading the league and are joined by Royals broadcaster Jake Eisenberg to talk about Kansas City’s success in 2024.
Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav reportedly didn't want to pay the market rate to retain rights to the NBA.
Jalen Brunson and Bojan Bogdanović, who underwent wrist surgery, will be reevaluated in two months.
Oneil Cruz is the first player in the Statcast era to have multiple 120 mph hits in a single game.
Fox Sports is going to spend $375 million to replace an Emmy winner.
"I'm nowhere near my ceiling," Fields said. Wilson told reporters: "I don't blink."
Hendricks currently holds a 10.57 ERA.
Matt Harmon is back from vacation and feeling refreshed. In his return to the pod, he asks which players need a fantasy refresh in 2024. Andy Behrens joins Harmon on the pod as they try to identify 10 candidates that need a fantasy reputation reboot this upcoming season.
With largely the same group of players as the past two seasons, the answer for Philadelphia can be both.
Clark returned after rolling her ankle in the first half, but remains in search of her first WNBA victory.
Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice reported for the team's organized team activities amid his involvement in a multi-car crash and alleged nightclub assault during the offseason.
Busch punted Stenhouse into the wall on lap 2.
After positions 13-30 for the 108th Indianapolis 500 were locked in on Saturday, the first 12 and final three slots will be determined Sunday.
McLaughlin posted a four-lap average of 234.220 MPH.
One team will go on to the Eastern Conference finals. The other will go home.
Man City discarded West Ham and did what no other club had ever done in the 124-year history of English soccer.
Juan Soto had his first multi-home run game for the New York Yankees, and Luis Gil struck out 14 batters in a 6–1 win over the Chicago White Sox.
The Mavericks will face the Nuggets or Timberwolves for a trip to the NBA Finals.
Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele are tied for the lead in the 2024 PGA Championship heading into Sunday's final round.
Ireland's Lowry was simply magnificent on a day when low scores at Valhalla were there to be taken.