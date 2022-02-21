Garden Trampoline Blown Over as Storm Franklin Hits Preston

A trampoline was blown over by powerful Storm Franklin winds in a garden in Preston, England, early on the morning of February 21.

Chris Benson posted this video showing his trampoline being carried away by a strong gust of wind, tweeting: “Bit gusty in our garden this morning… get tha big coat on #StormFranklin.”

A status yellow wind warning was in place at the time for the area, with the Met Office warning of the potential for damage to buildings, along with power cuts and downed trees. Credit: Chris Benson via Storyful