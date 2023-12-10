Garden of Life Palm Beaches Marathon Sunday in downtown West Palm Beach

The Canadian Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence questionable with a high-ankle sprain, the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4) have signed Canadian QB Nathan Rourke to the active roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns (7-5). The Jaguars made the roster move on Saturday. Lawrence suffered the injury late in Monday night's 34-31 overtime loss to Cincinnati. If Lawrence can't play on Sunday, backup C.J. Beathard is expected to make his first start since the 2020 regular-se