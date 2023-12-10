Garden of Life Palm Beaches half marathon winner, Charles Richardson

Associated Press

Jordan Spieth dispelled the notion he is part of an alliance with Tiger Woods and Patrick Cantlay on the PGA Tour board as the deadline nears for the tour to finalize its framework agreement with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf, who have lured away Masters champion Jon Rahm. Sports Illustrated reported the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia indicated it was willing to not only pump $2 billion into the proposed commercial deal as part of the June 6 agreement, but an additional $1 billion equalization pool for PGA Tour players who turned down LIV's lucrative offers. It also said Cantlay had seized control and was driving the negotiations with Woods and Spieth as part of an alliance to protect the interests of top players.