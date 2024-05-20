Garafolo's intel on Tagovailoa's Dolphins contract talks as of May 20 'The Insiders'
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo's intel on Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's Miami Dolphins contract talks as of May 20.
Mike McDaniel faces arguably his toughest test as the Dolphins’ head coach this season as they retool the roster with an increased salary-cap hit for Tua Tagovailoa, who has a huge extension coming.
On today's episode of The Exempt List, Charles McDonald is joined by ESPN's Miami Dolphins reporter Marcel Louis-Jacques to break down Tua Tagovailoa's upcoming contract negotiation, the Kendrick Lamar vs Drake beef, and the Tom Brady Roast.
What type of extension will Lawrence demand after an up-and-down first three NFL seasons?
Carolina Panthers kicker Eddy Pineiro did not report for OTAs on Monday as he seeks a new contract to put him among the league's highest-paid at the position.
The Vikings have stated that they believe Jefferson is the best receiver in football. Will they reach a deal that compensates him as such?
Craig Kuligowski, who was facing a sexual harassment complaint at Toledo, said he was fired due to his age and his race. He’s a 55-year-old white man.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to Dabo Swinney's recent remarks about not using the transfer portal, why noon kickoffs are the worst, why small conferences are pushing back on the House settlement, and Dan's issues with a New York Times article on landscaping
San Diego Padres second baseman Xander Bogaerts left Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves after injuring his shoulder while diving for a ground ball. Initial tests showed no serious damage.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about the Phillies taking advantage of their weak schedule, the Yankees’ rotation dilemma when Gerrit Cole returns, Paul Skenes’ encore performance against the Cubs and the Cardinals’ City Connect uniforms.
Vincent Goodwill connects with Boston Globe's national NBA writer Gary Washburn to recap the wild weekend of playoff basketball and look ahead to the conference finals.
Swinney didn't need transfers to build Clemson into a national powerhouse. But the times have changed and he may now be hurting the Tigers with his old-school approach.
Scottie Scheffler’s arraignment on charges stemming from a traffic incident outside Valhalla Golf Club has been delayed until June 3.
Wrapping up the best, the wildest and the weirdest from this week in golf.
For the first time in two decades, the Minnesota Timberwolves are headed to the Western Conference finals.
New York Mets reliever Edwin Diaz's immediate future as the team's closer is "fluid," according to manager Carlos Mendoza.
Ignore the noise whenever this contract comes through. Lawrence has earned it and the Jaguars would be foolish to go in an alternate path.
After positions 13-30 for the 108th Indianapolis 500 were locked in on Saturday, the first 12 and final three slots will be determined Sunday.
The Knicks are getting all hands on deck for Game 7 against the Pacers.
Thanks to a clutch birdie at the 18th, Xander Schauffele has won his first career major championship.
Marvin Harrison Jr., Fanatics said, “rejected or ignored every request” from the company while refusing to fulfill obligations of their contract that was signed last May.