Garafolo talks status of Brandon Aiyuk's 49ers contract talks on March 30 'NFL Total Access'
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo talks about the status of wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk's San Francisco 49ers contract talks on March 30.
USA TODAY Sports ranks the best and worst deals from the first few weeks of the NFL free agency period.
A bizarre photo of LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels went viral ahead of the NFL draft.
Mike McCarthy is entering the final year of his contract as the Cowboys' coach, and Jerry Jones has no plans to provide a safety net.
Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye lead version 2.0 of UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's 2024 NFL mock draft, compiled after the scouting combine and major moves in free agency.
Footage shows the colossal reptile in a purposeful stride, causing meteorologist Matt Devitt to remark, "I'd let him play through."
Matt Maddock, an election denier who has predicted another U.S. civil war, shared pictures of NCAA athletes to push a conspiracy theory about immigration
MONTREAL — Quebec's French language minister says he'll ask the province's language watchdog to investigate after the leader of the Parti Québécois complained about a lack of French on a QMJHL team's playoff garb. On Wednesday night, Paul St-Pierre Plamondon complained on X, formerly Twitter, about T-shirts and hoodies reading "Gilles-Courteau Trophy playoffs" worn by players from the Drummondville Voltigeurs. The Gilles-Courteau Trophy is the league's championship trophy. St-Pierre Plamondon po
In an absolutely brutal end to her time on Survivor 46 Jemila "Jem" Hussain-Adams was voted out by the Siga Tibe, with an idol still in her pocket.
Likely No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Caleb Williams, riled up some fans after it was revealed that he had painted nails at basketball game.
Boston University freshman center Macklin Celebrini is the top prospect in the 2024 NHL draft. Which team has the best draft lottery odds?
Caleb Williams will visit the Chicago Bears next week to meet more coaches, undergo medical testing and get more familiar with his future team. Williams going to the Bears at No. 1 is easy. Predicting the rest of the first round of the NFL draft is the challenge. Will Washington take Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye at No. 2? How high will J.J. McCarthy go? How many quarterbacks will be selected in the first round? Williams dazzled a huge contingent of Chicago’s coaches at his pro day and left a big
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. lingered coming out of the batter's box long enough to watch a towering drive off his bat sail well over the centre-field wall. Then he broke into a home run trot. The sixth-inning shot — part of a five-run rally that helped Toronto beat Tampa Bay 8-2 on Thursday — travelled an estimated 450 feet. Guerrero, though, wasn't so sure. “I thought it was more than 450," the Blue Jays star said through an interpreter. "But hey, after 400 it’s all good.”
The Wimbledon star often wore his hair long and curly - but lately has favoured shorter styles
The Super Bowl champion can't help but dance to his girlfriend's music — even if it's on the golf course!
The Welsh club returned to the English Football League last April after a 15-year absence.
The couple is parents to son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III and daughter Sterling
Perhaps nothing is particularly discernible after 1/162nd of the campaign, but overreacting to Opening Day is a fun exercise.
McCarthy's draft stock is soaring the past couple weeks, with betting odds following suit and his former coach heaping praise. Do NFL evaluators and front office members think it's real, or the latest in a long line of smokescreens?
The pair met in the finals of last year’s Miami Open and the Australian Open in January.
Fourth seed Elena Rybakina is into the Miami Open final for the second straight year with a dramatic win over Victoria Azarenka.