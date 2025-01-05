Garafolo: 'A lot of optimism' with Antonio Pierce's future with Raiders 'NFL GameDay Morning'
NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo says there is "a lot of optimism'" with head coach Antonio Pierce's future with the Las Vegas Raiders.
NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo says there is "a lot of optimism'" with head coach Antonio Pierce's future with the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Raiders are currently projected to have the No. 6 overall pick in the NFL Draft next spring.
The Browns will need a new offensive coordinator and offensive line coach for the 2025 season.
Michael Pierce is the heaviest player to record an interception since at least 2000.
Warren left the game in the third quarter and didn't return.
Derrick Rose still feels the love in Chicago.
Osaka was leading Clara Tauson 6-4 before receiving attention from trainers for her abdomen.
The Vikings purchased the seats on the secondary market and offered them to season ticket-holders.
The Timberwolves might have the most one-dimensional offense in the league.
Kelce's touchdown catch moved him ahead of Gonzalez for the franchise record.
This would be a big loss for the Ravens.
The Ravens clinched the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoffs with a win.
Sonny Smart underwent surgery after fracturing his hip on Tuesday
The two teams with the clearest need at QB are no longer in position to just sit and draft one. Plus, the Vikings' plans, Brock Purdy's extension situation, Aaron Rodgers' future and more.
In this episode ofInside Coverage, hosts Jason Fitz, Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab dive deep into the latest coaching rumors and news across the NFL.
Leonard has missed 34 games so far for the Clippers.
A Rockets shootaround went very wrong.
Rourke first tore his right ACL at the end of the 2022 season while at Ohio and is set for revision surgery next week.
Garrett is tied with the Bengals' Trey Hendrickson with 14 sacks this season.
Things are getting ugly in Miami. Is the franchise ready to part with its superstar?
Kate Magdziuk identifies the best picks in Rounds 1-10 of 2024 fantasy football drafts.