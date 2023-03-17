Gang Jailed After Series of Car Thefts Across Manchester

Four men were jailed for a combined total of more than 11 years on Thursday, March 16, after a series of car thefts across Manchester, police said.

Footage from the Greater Manchester Police (GMP) shows a chase at over 100 mph (160 km/h) which took place on March 3, 2022.

According to police, the GMP Tactical Vehicle Intercept Unit stopped the men, who were travelling in a stolen car. They fled on foot but were swiftly detained with the help of GMP dog handlers, police said.

On March 16, the four men were sentenced to a combined total of more than 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges including conspiracy to commit burglary, dangerous driving, and driving without insurance, according to police. They were identified as Declan McClusky (20), Alan McCabe (21), Kade McEwan (20), and Christopher Ward (20).

Police linked the foursome to 13 incidents that saw a range of cars, including Audis and Porsches, being stolen from public car parks, town centers, and private driveways across Manchester.

Detective Constable Chris Bromley said, “These men had no regard for public safety with their behaviour and reckless driving, and I hope this incident demonstrates that no matter how organised a gang may think they are, we will use all the experience and resources available to available to put these individuals behind bars.” Credit: Greater Manchester Police via Storyful